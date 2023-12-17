2023 episode of Vero Beach Twin Pairs traffic folly over; what can we learn from it?

There was no cheering in this corner when Vero Beach City Council voted, 4-1, last week to put the kibosh on a plan to reduce traffic lanes on State Road 60 through downtown from three to two eastbound and four to two westbound and add parking.

I just hope this past year’s folly, sparked by council members John Carroll, Linda Moore and Rey Neville, hasn’t permanently damaged efforts to improve downtown.

Council's efforts ― which include a master plan to follow public input in the first few months of 2024 ― are too important not to review the Twin Pairs fiasco and take stock of what we might have learned from the process.

Proponents of lane reduction are out of touch with the community:

At almost every public input opportunity, speakers were overwhelmingly against adding parallel parking, while a majority opposed lane reductions.

New council member Taylor Dingle said that of about 2,000 doors he knocked on during his campaign, three to five people wanted lanes eliminated.

Carroll is an engineer responsible for bringing the issue to the fore in late 2022 despite a 2021 council vote for more limited safety measures. While he put in untold numbers of hours researching the issue, he is especially out of touch. Last week he again used Broward County as an example of progress because, he said, nine cities there had worked on 34 lane-repurposing projects, with 56 in the works from Fort Lauderdale north.

There are thousands of refugees from Broward County who have moved to the Treasure Coast to avoid traffic congestion that makes it tough to enjoy a day at the beach for most people (or shop for groceries). Vero Beach and Indian River County have limited building heights in an effort not to be like overgrown cities down south.

Carroll should find better examples next time.

Perhaps local attorney Barry Segal summed the whole issue up best: “This is a classic government problem. ... You manufacture a problem so you can correct it.”

Over the years, I’ve had some wonderful, constructive conversations with lane-reduction proponents. But for decades, some of them have acted like Chicken Little about the Twin Pairs. The sky is not falling.

I’ve tried to keep an open mind. I hope everyone continues to care about downtown and works collaboratively so other improvements can be made.

City council should focus on critical priorities:

The Twin Pairs has divided the community for decades (and will continue to do so). So council should focus on transformative issues people can rally around: the Three Corners, sewer plant relocation, marina, economic development, affordable housing, improved maintenance, law enforcement.

For the record, this is my 12th column on this topic in the past year. I urged the council to stay away from this historically third rail of city politics. I feel like I've wasted my time, too.

Carroll should use his engineering background, and communicate like a neighbor, less like Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and other politicians who don’t get their way:

John M. Carroll

Carroll's comments last week were disconcerting.

“We represent the silent majority as well as those people who come to these meetings,” he said.

It got worse.

Remember when in 2016 Clinton, admitting she was “grossly generalistic,” said half of Trump supporters could be put in a “basket of deplorables” for their xenophobic and other views?

Carroll was nowhere near as offensive, but elitist and “pretty insulting” (council member Tracey Zudans’ word) when he suggested the public had “limited knowledge” of the project.

He stopped short of calling the media enemies of the people, as Trump has, but said the information the public “received is limited to biased articles written by journalists who were interested in selling advertising.”

The truth is, at minimum, almost 400 people, at least, watched public meetings on the issue, accessed information from the city website and ― at least in the case of Press Journal and TCPalm — journalists have no connection to advertising and have a code of ethics to ensure they don’t try to “sell it.”

A day after his pronouncement, Carroll, noting he took numerous traffic engineering courses at Georgia Tech, declined to name the journalists. He then admitted that in hindsight, he probably should have left out certain comments.

Don't rush transformative decisions

Brian Good, a consultant with Kimley-Horn, leads a presentation of the SR60 Twin Pairs lane reduction study and a question and answer session, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at the Vero Beach Community Center. Over 100 impassioned residents packed into the center to learn of the proposal and voice their concerns, support and opposition to the project.

Times change. Councils change. Consensus is critical:

Proponents relied on old vision plans that supported the narrowing. Carroll astutely cited the council’s (controversial) 2018 comprehensive plan, which included support for the lane reductions.

Based on the past year's input and vote last week, the comprehensive plan should be amended.

While the Twin Pairs engagement was OK, it could have been a lot better. The folly could have been short-circuited early, saving $150,000 in consultant fees, had the city — like some traffic engineers recommend ― tested the lane reductions, perhaps by placing plastic orange barricades in lanes to show the public how traffic would have been affected.

What’s more, the lack of data visualization videos to inform the public might have saved money, but they would have given the public a better idea of proposed changes.

Initially, Zudans and Mayor John Cotugno proposed doing a downtown master plan before reviewing the Twin Pairs. They were right, according to numerous planners and traffic engineers I’ve spoken with or heard speak. Residents must decide what they want their downtown to be first.

Public input is paramount and must not be rushed.

Experience and history matter

October 17, 1991 - Robert Brackett invested in downtown Vero Beach's future by completing phase one of the restoration of the Theatre Plaza, the former Vero and Florida Theatre.

Listen to people who have lived and breathed Vero Beach for decades:

Proponents poo-pooed the input of people around way before the Twin Pairs was conceived, such as Chet Hogan, Gene Waddell, Chester Clem and Bob Brackett, who has invested millions of his own money preserving buildings like the old Indian River County courthouse and the Florida Theatre.

Proponents initially blew off Peter Robinson, a city beach resident and longtime Realtor/contractor, who in the late 1980s or early 1990s took Indian River Mall developers on a tour of Vero Beach.

“They say the malls killed downtown,” Robinson said last week, quoting representatives of the DeBartolo Co. “This one died before we ever got here.”

People love downtown Vero Beach, but it’s maintained poorly:

As consistently as people praised downtown in recent months, they thought it had been neglected. Last week, complaints ranged from a lack of Christmas decorations to light poles with fading banners and planters with nothing in them.

Government can’t shoulder the entire responsibility. Brackett, now 89, has tried to rally downtown business owners in the past to beautify the area. The downtown community needs new leaders to pick up the mantle and execute.

Downtown needs positive, open-minded advocates

Don't take no for an answer:

We’re told the Florida Department of Transportation resurfacing project in 2026 or 2027 will destroy pavers that serve as crosswalks.

DOT should not only replace them, but pay for all safety improvements. The $385,000 estimated to make the westbound State Road 60 intersection at 16th Avenue safer, with a wider sidewalk, is a no-brainer.

If necessary, the city should seek help from their state House representative, Brackett's son, Robbie, or lobbyists to ensure things get done and paid for properly.

The Twin Pairs discussion is over – for now:

This issue has been debated for about 50 years. Council likely would have passed the lane-reduction option had Neville not decided to retire or had elections results been different.

LAURENCE REISMAN

It’s clear Carroll and Moore are pro lane-reduction. If lane-reduction proponents pack the master plan process and get their way, there could be another vote ― before or after the November 2024 election.

Everyone who cares should keep a close eye on city council.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach Twin Pairs issue not dead, in purgatory; what can we learn?