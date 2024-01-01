2023 filled with happiness, productivity and tragedy

Jan. 1—Every year brings its share of joy and, unfortunately, some tragedy.

The year 2023 was no different, as positive community developments brought new infrastructure to Ashtabula County, and at the same, unspeakable loss touched our lives.

Here are some of the stories that impacted county residents this year:

Broadband expansion

The Broadband Initiative Group worked to widen service to areas in the county where high-speed internet was not available.

In October the county received a $2.5 million grant to bring high speed internet to 2,986 unserved or under-served customers.

The BIG was honored in September during the Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County's annual banquet for the cooperative groundwork to increase internet access.

The work to increase internet access includes a partnership with the public libraries throughout Ashtabula County, the Farm Bureau, Community Action and many other businesses, said Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro.

County Prosecutor Criticized

A wide group of organizations, including the Ashtabula County Republican Party, passed no confidence votes against Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole, questioning her performance in a variety of areas.

The ACRP Executive Committee unanimously asked for her resignation in a resolution on May 6, citing alleged indifference to crime victims and the acceptance of plea deals for significant crimes.

The prosecutor also refused to testify in a June hearing during which she requested an investigator be provided to her office. She recently filed a request with the Ohio Supreme Court to have the court force the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court judges to set a salary for the investigator.

Odraye Jones representing himself

Odraye Jones, now known as Malik Allah U Akbar, was the subject of numerous court hearings throughout 2023, regarding the details of a new sentencing for the murder of Ashtabula police officer William Glover in 1997.

An appellate court overturned the sentence from 1998, but maintained his conviction on the murder charge. Jones has been granted the opportunity to represent himself in the hearing scheduled for May of 2024 with some stipulations, which include secondary counsel at the proceedings.

Jones was sentenced to death for the killing in 1998, but the resentencing is required after the court determined the sentencing phase of the trial was "tainted with racism."

Conneaut dredge facility finished

After months of work the Conneaut Dredged Material Facility was completed in Conneaut Harbor after years of planning.

The facility will be used to separate dredged material taken from Conneaut harbor through a series of three sluice-ways and a serpentine channel, with the water eventually piped back into Conneaut Creek after the process is complete.

A variety of dignitaries, including officials from Canadian National, local and regional politicians participated in different parts of the project.

Hartsgrove 12-year old kidnapped

A 12-year-old girl was found in Texas in late September after she went missing from her Hartsgrove home and was tracked across the country.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said the girl was found with a 41-year-old New Mexico man who was later charged in federal court. He said good detective work led to the apprehension of the man and the return of the girl.

Joseph Doss Harvey Gunter of Albuquerque, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of transportation with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, Niemi said.

Geneva shooting

A Geneva man was shot and killed following a traffic disagreement on July 9 on East Tibbits Street, and the shooter was not charged after an Ashtabula County Grand Jury determined he acted in self defense.

Matthew Lambert, 30, was shot and killed late in the afternoon on July 9. After several months of investigation the information was presented to a grand jury that declined to charge the man who shot him. That man was delivering pizza at the time of the incident.

Conneaut Public Library amphitheater

A long-planned amphitheater at the Conneaut Public Library took shape over months of construction.

A variety of road improvement projects near the library were also completed during the process. The library board of directors reviewed plans for the project in January, and work began in earnest during the summer.

The amphitheater faces Broad Street and will be home to a variety of entertainment options.

A-TECH receives $6 million grant

The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus received a $6 million grant to expand the school's Public Safety Academy in November. The money will help expand the program so students can participate in a two year fire or law enforcement program instead of one year of each.

"This expansion allows students to gain more in-depth knowledge and practical experience in these critical public safety fields," said A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga at the time.

Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the school is a gem and it is great for the training to occur right in Ashtabula County.

Woman shot and killed at Ashtabula auto parts store

A man who allegedly shot and killed a woman seeking to buy auto parts at a store near the intersection of Route 20 and West Avenue in Ashtabula was determined incompetent to stand trial in late June after the May shooting.

The incident occurred in May when David Montalban shot and killed Rihana Gilbert, and injured a man, Timothy Campbell, in the parking lot of the store, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell, said at the time.

When confronted by police, Montalban dropped the semi-automatic pistol, Stell said. The community came together to support family and friends of the victim at a candlelight ceremony the following week.

ACMC expansion

The expansion at ACMC continued throughout the year as the hospital's new patient tower took form.

The 115,000 square foot, four story facility is to include 55 new patient rooms, including 10 in intensive care, when the the facility is completed later this year.

Construction began in July of 2022, and continued throughout the year including during the winter of 2022-2023, where moderate weather assisted the project, hospital leaders said a the time.