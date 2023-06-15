2023 Ford Bronco Raptor Expert Review

Brian Silvestro

Our Take on the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor

The 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor is the closest thing to a race-ready Baja machine you can buy right now. Massive ground clearance and long-travel suspension means it can go virtually anywhere, over any terrain. But the wild off-road-ready upgrades haven't ruined the Raptor's on-road manners.

The Raptor and its long-travel suspension would be perfect for cities with crumbling infrastructures like New York if it weren't for its sheer width. Those Raptor-specific fenders add 9.8 inches in width over a normal Bronco, making squeezing through tight places a real struggle, even more so than driving a full-size pickup. But it's not especially long, so parallel parking is still relatively easy... so long as you don't mind those fenders sticking out a foot into the road.

The 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 delivers 418 hp, but the Bronco Raptor can only be described as quick, not fast. Remember, it has to spin those gigantic tires and push that squared off, aerodynamically inefficient body through the air. Still, thanks to the quick-shifting 10-speed automatic, you'll never be wanting for more grunt, especially at low speeds.

Brian Silvestro

What's New

Nothing has changed in the move from the 2022 to the 2023 model year for the Bronco Raptor. It's still available in just one trim, in four-door guise only. The V-6 and 10-speed are the only powertrains available, with just one option package, the Lux package, as the only big extra to choose from.

Pros

More road presence than any supercar on sale today

True go-anywhere suspension, clearance, and tires make off-road travel easy and fun

Genuinely balanced, with impressive on-road manners

Cons

Lots of wind and tire noise at speed

Not very fuel efficient

Almost too wide for some roads

Performance, Engine & Horsepower

The Bronco Raptor comes standard with Ford's 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6. Factory rated at 418 hp at 5750 rpm and 440 lb-ft of torque at 2750 rpm, it's well matched to the truck's rowdy nature, with lots of low-end grunt to get those 37s spinning. Throttle response is good, as is the rumble coming from the exhaust pipe. A V-8 would be nice, but this engine didn't draw any complaints.

Brian Silvestro

The EcoBoost V-6 is mated to Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case with high and low ranges. Drivers can select between two-wheel drive and four-wheel-drive on the fly.

The powertrain is enough to get the Bronco Raptor to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds, onto an electronically limited top speed of 114 mph.

Check out how the Ford Bronco Raptor performs on a dyno

Features & Specs

The Bronco Raptor was built to quickly off-road, meaning 418 hp from a twin-turbo V-6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The truck can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 14.4 seconds at 94 mph.

Curb weight is a substantial 5764 pounds, thanks in part to the upgraded drivetrain, different bodywork, and long-travel, Baja-ready suspension setup.

MPG/Range

The block-like shape, ultra-wide stance, and off-road-focused tires do nothing to help the Bronco Raptor's fuel economy. It's EPA-rated at 15 mpg city and 16 mpg highway, for a combined rating of 15 mpg.

Brian Silvestro

That mileage was about what we saw during our test. Thankfully, the Bronco's 20-gallon tank is spacious enough to keep from constant fuel stops.

Test Drive

During a particularly rainy spring weekend, we ventured with the Bronco Raptor throughout the New York City area trying to find as many broken roads, cavernous potholes, massive speed bumps, and foot-deep puddles as we could. Smacking imperfections in the road with the massive 37-inch BFGoodrich K02 tires became a game, while flooded roads were a signal to smash the gas rather than the brakes.

The EcoBoost 'six and 10-speed are well-matched to the Bronco Raptor's attitude, though people venturing into city spaces with limited lane width should take caution of the extended fenders.

Want to read more about how the Ford Bronco Raptor drives on- and off-road? Check out our full first drive review right here.

Pricing

The 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor starts at $85,375, including a $1795 destination charge. That might sound like a lot for an SUV that starts at under $40,000, but for all the capability you're getting, we think it's a bargain.

We also recommend the $3050 Lux package, which gets you adaptive cruise control, a 10-speak Bang & Olufsen sound system, a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, and more.

Interior

The Ford Bronco Raptor's interior shares much of its design with the normal Bronco, and that's not a bad thing. There's a digital gauge cluster behind the steering wheel, a big infotainment screen, and rugged, usable buttons for things like climate control and selecting drive modes.



Brian Silvestro



While actually getting into the Bronco Raptor can be a struggle due to its sheer height, you'll be satisfied once you're inside. The front are more akin to a sports car's than an SUV's, with lots of bolstering at the thigh and torso regions.The Bronco Raptor can only be had in four-door guise, meaning you get a set of doors to access the rear bench. There's adequate legroom but some passengers might complain about the upright seat backs.



Comfort

The Bronco Raptor's defining feature is its suspension setup. There are Fox shocks with integrated reservoirs front and remote reservoirs rear, allowing for 13 inches of travel up front, and 14 inches in the back. There's also Live Valve tech inside, meaning semi-active electronically controlled compression damping to provide smooth on-road ride and stability off-road.

The result is unparalleled stability and comfort over brutal terrain. Potholes, speed bumps, and broken pavement can be safely ignored at all speeds, while curbs and other on-road debris can be driven over with caution thrown to the wind. If you want to beat your city's crumbling infrastructure, the Bronco Raptor is the answer.

Technology

Ford's latest Sync 4 infotainment systems runs on a massive 12-inch touchscreen that dominates the dashboard. It responds quickly to inputs and it's easy to read. There's wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, which is how I spent most of my time interacting with the system.

Brian Silvestro

In front of the driver you'll find a 12-inch digital gauge cluster that shows big dials for revs, speed, and current gear. Up top there are various temperature readings, as well as a fuel gauge. The central area is customizable through buttons on the steering wheel to display even more info, like departure angle.

The gauge cluster screen also displays an animation of the truck for each mode, once that mode is selected. It's extremely fun to play around with.

Storage

Despite its much wider footprint, the Bronco Raptor doesn't have any more interior storage space over the normal Bronco. That's not a huge issue, as the trunk area in this four-door SUV offers 33 cubic feet of space to stash all your off-roading supplies, or more if you fold the rear seats down.

Safety

In addition to the collection of airbags for all occupants, the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor comes standard with Ford's CoPilot 360. It's a suite of active safety tech that includes automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and optional adaptive cruise control.

There are also items such as standard forward collision warning and lane-departure warning.

Trims

The 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor is offered in just one trim level, with the Bronco's four-door body style. Standard equipment consists of a twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and a 4.7 axle ratio. There's also a B&O audio system with 10 speakers, which you can delete for a credit.

Marine-grade vinyl seats are standard, with leather trim available as an upgrade. With all the off-roading you'll likely be doing, we suggest sticking with the base seats, as they're far easier to clean.

Wrapping Up

Even without taking the Ford Bronco Raptor through any serious off-road environments, it's easy to see just how capable it can be. It's suspension alone is enough to make it one of the best city vehicles out there simply because you don't have to worry about cracking a wheel or blowing a tire. Best of all, it stays composed at highway speeds and feels genuinely fun to drive at any speeds.

You Might Also Like