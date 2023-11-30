2023 Fresno holiday parades and events guide, including Christmas Tree Lane walk nights

With Thanksgiving now out of the way (even if there are leftovers), the holiday season can officially begin.

That means breaking out the shopping lists (think local), trying not to hear “Last Christmas” (yes, Whamageddon starts on Friday) and planning out your holiday activities list.

There are no shortage of choices in the Fresno area, many beginning this weekend. Here’s a quick rundown.

Christmas Tree Lane walk-only nights

It’s been four years since Christmas Tree Lane took a hiatus from its walk-only nights, which typically opened every season of the 100-plus-year-old tradition (it was a victim of the pandemic).

Last year, organizers hosted a caravan of classic cars to kick off the seasonal tradition.

This year, they return with the first of two walk-only nights — which means the two-mile stretch of Van Ness Avenue will be closed to traffic from Shields to Shaw Avenue. There will be a host of special on-lane performances (from the Fresno Swing Dance group, for example). The lane runs 6- 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 and then will be open (to car traffic) 6 p.m. each night through Christmas.

A second walk-only night is set for Tuesday, Dec. 12.

For those looking for walk-night parking options, Mike Seay, author of the Substack newsletter Fresno! Fresno! has some ideas. There is parking available at Fig Garden Village shopping center on Shaw and Palm (in past years, a tram carried people back and forth). Otherwise, people park in the neighborhoods surrounding the lane.

The Edison High marching band is seen in the 92nd Annual Downtown Christmas Parade, held along Fulton Street from Inyo to Calaveras Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in Fresno. The theme was originally planned for the 2020 event but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown parades in Fresno, Clovis

As pointed out over at the Fresno sub Reddit, there are two (sort of) competing downtown parades happening on Saturday.

Downtown Fresno hosts its annual Christmas Parade down Fulton Street, starting at 11 a.m. with its Santa Workshop running at Mariposa Plaza until 3 p.m. Last year’s parade (the 93rd annual) was canceled by rain when Fresno got more than a half-inch in a single day. The parade begins at Fulton and Inyo streets in the Brewery District and runs through to Calaveras Street.

Technically, Old Town Clovis kicked off its holiday season the weekend before Thanksgiving. And the annual Children’s Electric Christmas Parade is an evening ordeal. It starts at 6:30 p.m. (rain or shine) Saturday, Dec. 2 and features a parade of twinkling light. Those driving into the area can catch a free shuttle from the Community Park shuttle stop at Sierra Vista Mall starting at 5 p.m.

Other holiday events in the area

Here are other holiday-themed events happening through the end of the year.