2023 graduation rate improves in Jackson-Madison County schools

The Jackson-Madison County School System has improved its graduation rate over the past two school years, reaching 90.5% in 2022-23, according to state data.

The statewide graduation rate is 90.6%, a record high according to the Tennessee Department of Education, which released the rates in late November.

“Whether it’s the number of Level 4 and 5 schools at the elementary and middle school levels over the last two years or our rising graduation rate at the high school level, our students continue to prove to the community and the state that this district is focused on making academic progress,” said Deputy Superintendent Vivian Williams.

JMCSS grew from 85.7% in 2021-22, which was below the state average, jumping to 90.5% in 2022-23, or a 4.8% increase, almost catching up with the current state average.

The state of Tennessee grew from 88.7% in 2021-22 to 90.6% in 2022-23, or an increase of 1.9% over the last two years.

“The value of a JMCSS diploma continues to hold significance as students are graduating with college credit, industry certifications, and with work experience in many cases that open up possibilities after graduation, including post-secondary and career options," Chief academic officer Tiffany Spight said.

High school graduation coaches dedicated to monitoring students and their progress have had a direct impact on the upward trajectory of the district’s graduation rate, according to a November school district press release.

"The strategic use of ESSER funds has made these positions possible as well as academic recovery programs like Bridge Blended at Parkview Prep Academy," the release said.

“The use of credit recovery programs like Edmentum and the work of dedicated employees identifying students with potential graduation problems have helped us eliminate several barriers to graduation. Increased efforts to assist at risk seniors with career planning have also helped to bring about these improvements,” Williams said.

"The Jackson-Madison County School System looks forward to building upon this momentum. Our schools will continue to foster environments where every student not only graduates but does so with the skills and knowledge needed for a successful future," the press release said.

