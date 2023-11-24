The 2023 guide to holiday events in the Triangle: Nutcrackers, Christmas shows & markets

We’ve put together a collection of fun holiday events taking place across the Triangle, from light shows and parades to concerts, stage shows, holiday markets and much more.

We’ll update this list throughout the holiday season, so bookmark it online and check back often. If you see something we missed that you think we should include, let us know by emailing ask@newsobserver.com.

We’ve listed a few special recurring events up top, but then a schedule by date follows.

Important: Whenever possible, please check the website for each event or venue prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates for outdoor events.

Holiday Express at Pullen Park

Raleigh’s Pullen Park transforms into a winter wonderland each year, offering train rides and holiday lights with Santa appearances, carolers and more. Tickets are $16 per guest and can be bought online or by calling 919-996-6468. A sensory friendly night will take place Dec. 9. When: Nov. 29 - Dec. 15 Where: Pullen Park, 520 Ashe Ave. in Raleigh Info: raleighnc.gov/parks/services/holiday-express

Theatre in the Park’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

Raleigh will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “A Christmas Carol.” Scrooge will be played by Ira David Wood III and his son, Wood IV. You can watch the show at the Martin Marietta Center for The Performing Arts at DPAC. Tickets start at $35. When: Dec. 8-10 at Martin Marietta Center and Dec. 13-17 at DPAC Info: theatreinthepark.com

A 50th anniversary gala will also be held at the NC Museum of Art on Dec. 1. For information and to buy tickets, visit theatreinthepark.com.

NC Chinese Lantern Festival

Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre will host the festival for the 8th year. There will be 40 new displays, each with thousands of LED lights. You can purchase a ticket for any night, a Twilight Ticket experience or a VIP Tour Experience ticket. There are also date-specific tickets and a sensory friendly night, which will be Dec. 6. When: Nov. 17-Jan. 14 Where: 8003 Regency Pkwy in Cary Info: boothamphitheatre.com

Historic Oakwood Candlelight Tour

Update: Tickets are sold out.

Ten properties in the Historic Oakwood neighborhood open their doors to visitors during the Annual Historic Oakwood Candlelight Tour. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 on tour days and discounted for groups. When: Dec. 9 and 10, 1-7 p.m. each day Where: The Tucker House, 418 N. Person St. in Raleigh Info: historicoakwood.org





Holiday tour of the Governor’s Mansion

The state’s Executive Mansion will open its doors again for the annual Holiday Open House, which will feature North Carolina-grown Christmas trees, floral and mixed evergreen arrangements and ornate mantle displays. Seasonal musical entertainment will be performed by local groups. Admission is free, and there are no reservations. When: Dec. 7-9. Where: 200 N Blount St. in Raleigh Info: dncr.nc.gov

North Carolina Symphony

The Symphony plays at the 1,700-seater Meymandi Concert Hall, located at 2 E South St. in Raleigh. For information and tickets, visit ncsymphony.org/concerts-events.

▪ A Harry Potter Holiday: Selections from Harry Potter films. Adult and children’s costume contest before the shows. Tickets begin at $50. Three shows will be performed on Nov. 22 at 4 p.m., Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 3 p.m.

▪ Handel Messiah: This holiday tradition features soloists to honor Handel’s most popular work. Tickets begin at $60. Two shows will be performed on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

▪ A Candlelight Christmas: This candlelight-illumined show features a full orchestra and children’s choir. Tickets begin at $60. Two shows will be performed on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 3 p.m.

The Symphony will also play a Holiday Pops show on Dec. 3 in Wilmington.

Santas of Color in Raleigh, Durham

Santas Just Like Me has been providing Santas of color across North Carolina since 2013. Here’s where you can visit with a Black, brown or interracial Santa in the Triangle this year. Make an appointment at santasjustlikeme.com/book-now. Some events allow walk-ins for no cost.

Hayti Heritage Center, located at 804 Old Fayetteville Rd. in Durham

Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 20-23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pope House, located at 511 S. Wilmington St. in Raleigh

Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Carolina Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

This is the second season of Carolina Ballet’s reimagined Nutcracker with new choreography, sets and costumes. The Nutcracker is performed at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts (Duke Energy), accompanied by a live symphony orchestra, and tickets start at $40. When: Dec. 14-24 Where: 2 E. South St., Raleigh Info: carolinaballet.com/the-nutcracker

Wool E’s Winter Wonderland

See holiday lights, go snow-less sledding, shop the holiday market and visit the Jingle Bell Bistro for food or a drink. Extra tickets are required for sledding, train rides and more activities. Tickets start at $11. When: Most nights Nov. 22-Dec. 31 Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St. in Durham Info: woolebull.com

Triangle Treasure Hunt: Holiday Edition

Follow holiday-themed clues to find the treasure chest. The hunt involves walking a distance of up to two miles and is a rain or shine event. Tickets start at $12. When: Weekends between Nov. 25 and Dec. 24 Where: Various Raleigh and Durham locations Info: triangletreasurehunt.com

See holiday events by date

See below for a full list of all holiday events and activities (that The News & Observer is currently aware of) this yule tide season.

Friday, November 24

▪ The Christmas Carousel Holiday Gift Market: This Thanksgiving weekend tradition is held at the NC State Fairgrounds. Over 250 exhibitors come together to put on one of the largest gift shows in the state. Admission tickets range from $5 to $10, and children 5 and younger are free. When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Jim Graham Building, 4285 Trinity Rd. in Raleigh Info: christmascarousel.com

▪ Christmas Tree Shop and Local Makers Market: Shop the local maker’s market and take home a fresh NC Christmas tree from Cary’s Phillips Farms. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for free photos. When: 12-5 p.m. Where: 6720 Good Hope Church Rd. in Cary Info: phillipsfarmsofcary.com

Saturday, November 25

▪ The Christmas Carousel Holiday Gift Market: This Thanksgiving weekend tradition is held at the NC State Fairgrounds. Over 250 exhibitors come together to put on one of the largest gift shows in the state. Admission tickets range from $5 to $10, and children 5 and younger are free. When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Jim Graham Building, 4285 Trinity Rd. in Raleigh Info: christmascarousel.com

▪ Holiday Wreath Sip & Create: Create your own unique holiday wreath while sipping your favorite beverage. Tickets available on EventBrite. Hosted by Andi Lei Events. When: 4-6 p.m. Where: 120 South Wilmington St. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Sip & Shop: Hosted by NC’s Best Black Business. When: 12-3 p.m. Where: Durham Bottling Co, 506 Ramseur St. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Sunday, November 26

▪ The Christmas Carousel Holiday Gift Market: This Thanksgiving weekend tradition is held at the NC State Fairgrounds. Over 250 exhibitors come together to put on one of the largest gift shows in the state. Admission tickets range from $5 to $10, and children 5 and younger are free. When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Jim Graham Building, 4285 Trinity Rd. in Raleigh Info: christmascarousel.com

Wednesday, November 29

▪ Holiday Music on the Roof: United Strings of Color: The quartet will play two 30-minute sets of holiday music on The Durham’s heated rooftop. When: 7:30 p.m. Where: The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St. in Durham Info: thedurham.com

▪ Victorian Holiday Crafts: Learn how to create Victorian-style holiday cards and ornaments. Hosted by the Friends of the City of Raleigh Museum. When: 7 p.m. Where: 220 Fayetteville St. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Expressive Arts Gathering: An evening for honoring your loved ones. You can bring your person’s favorite holiday treat to share at the Sweet Treat Memory Buffet. Glass luminary decorating. Call 919-719-7199 to RSVP. Hosted by Transitions LifeCare NC. When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Where: 250 Hospice Cir in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

Friday, December 1

▪ Christmas by Candlelight: Visit Duke Homestead for evening candlelight tours and a traditional Victorian Christmas. Tickets are $8 per person. Tours depart every 10 minutes. When: 5:30-9 p.m. Where: Duke Homestead at 2828 Duke Homestead Rd. in Durham Info: dukehomestead.org

▪ A Christmas Carol 50th Anniversary Gala: Admission includes champagne upon arrival, entertainment, two drink tickets, buffet, dessert, and a silent auction. Tickets are $165 each. When: 6:30-10 p.m. Where: NC Museum of Art’s West Building, 2110 Blue Ridge Rd. in Raleigh Info: theatreinthepark.com

▪ Holiday Sip n’ Shop: Sip fancy drinks while you shop local vendors. There’ll be live music and a raffle too. Hosted by Friends of the City of Raleigh Museum. When: 6-9 p.m. Where: 220 Fayetteville St. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

Saturday, December 2

▪ Holiday Shoppe Craft Show: This event will feature 60 artists from North Carolina, selling pottery, knitted garments, decorations, jewelry and more. Free admission. When: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Where: Friends and Family Hall of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St. in Chapel Hill Info: dioceseofraleigh.org

▪ Deck The Halls Christmas Tree Market: Shop gifts and buy a Fraser fir at the very start of the month. When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 4915 Hillsborough Rd in Durham Info: facebook.com

▪ Holiday Open House: Located at Lafayette Village, a European-style village with locally owned shops and eateries. When: Starts at 11 a.m. Where: 8450 Honeycutt Rd. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ WFHS Holiday Craft Fair: Entrepreneurs of all ages encouraged to sell their crafts. Email WakeForestHomeschoolers@gmail.com to be a vendor. When: 6 p.m. Where: Brooks Avenue Church of Christ, 700 Brooks Ave. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Jingle & Mingle Holiday Event: Santa will make an appearance during the Friends & Family Event & Holiday Market. Hosted by Marinus Leach Real Estate. When: 12-3 pm. Where: 3800 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Little Doodles Play Cafe’s Holiday Market: Local vendors and free admission. Children can play while you shop. When: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Where: 6548 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Line Dance Workshop: Four dances will be taught, Copperknob line dancing. Hosted by Jackie Wheeler Line Dances and Line Dance Events NC. When: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Where: Sertoma Arts Center, 1400 W Milbrook Rd. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Market at NCMA: Browse the galleries and enjoy the Muesum Park as you shop for gifts at the museum’s last market of the year. Hosted by Triangle Pop-Up When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: NC Museum of Art, 2100 Blue Ridge Rd. in Raleigh Info: trianglepopup.com/events

▪ Holiday Extravaganza: Free photos with Santa, face painting and balloon animals for kids. Adult offerings, including alcoholic beverages and ornament decorating. When: 4-7 p.m. Where: The Glass Beer Jug Lab Brewery, 5410 NC Hwy 55, Suite V in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Handmade Hanukkah Market: Jewish artisans will be selling their work including: jewelry, baked goods, pottery, textiles, woodwork and more. When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Temple Beth Or, 5315 Creedmoor Rd. in Raleigh Info: tboraleigh.org/handmade

▪ NC Jazz Ensemble Holiday Rhythms: NC Jazz Ensemble’s annual holiday concert will be Holiday Rhythms: Marching on at the Hayti Heritage Center. Tickets are $20 each. When: 4-6 p.m. Where: Performance Hall in Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville Street Durham Info: hayti.org

▪ Holiday Bash & Market: With food trucks, local vendors, live music, s’mores, a bounce house, giftwrap station, ugly sweater contest and Santa visit. When: 2-6 p.m. Where: Raleigh Brewing Company, 3709 Neil St. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Tree Build: You will use a miter saw, power sander and brad nailer to cut and assemble your tree. $50 per tree, registration is mandatory before class. When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Where: Bull City Woodshop Info: facebook.com/events

Sunday, December 3

▪ Handmade Hanukkah Market: Jewish artisans will be selling their work including: jewelry, baked goods, pottery, textiles, woodwork and more. When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Temple Beth Or, 5315 Creedmoor Rd. in Raleigh Info: tboraleigh.org/handmade

▪ Holiday Patchwork Market: Free entry at the Durham Armory. When: 12-4 p.m. Where: 212 Foster St. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Monday, December 4

▪ Vendor Holiday Showcase: Shop for the holidays while supporting local artisans and business owners. Hot beverages and tours available. When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 6498 Ray Rd. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

Wednesday, December 6

▪ Holiday Market at The Durham: Celebrate with festive drinks while you shop for gifts from local vendors. When: 6-9 p.m. Where: The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St. in Durham Info: thedurham.com

▪ The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival Sensory Friendly Night: This event will include lower decibel music, decreased capacity, no strobe or flashing lights and access to designated Quiet Areas to decompress from sensory overload. When: 6 p.m. Where: Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Pkwy, Cary Tickets: Adults (13+) are $16 in advance, $18 night-of. Children (3-12) are $11 in advance, $13 night-of. Discounted tickets are $13 in advance, $15 night-of. Info: boothamphitheatre.com

▪ Marbles Kids Museum’s Light Up, Sound Down Holiday Movie: The lights will remain on and the sound is turned down so you can hear the person beside you. Registered participants may attend the movie, and tickets are not needed. When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: 201 East Hargett St. in Raleigh Info: marbleskidsmuseum.org

▪ Holiday Market at Norwood Gardens: The event will have crafts, vendors, food and wine. Get your gifts wrapped and have some snacks. Hosted by HER Health Collective. When: 6 p.m. Where: 12825 Norwood Rd. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

Thursday, December 7

▪ Holiday Shopping Extravaganza: You can buy stocking stuffers, holiday outfits, gift cards and more. When: 2-7 p.m. Where: 2921 Wakefield Crossing Dr. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Durham Holiday Night Market: Photo opportunities with Santa and local businesses selling holiday gifts. When: 5-9 p.m. Where: American Tobacco Campus, 300 Blackwell St. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Friday, December 8

▪ Christmas by Candlelight: Visit Duke Homestead for evening candlelight tours and a traditional Victorian Christmas. Tickets are $8 per person. Tours depart every 10 minutes. When: 5:30-9 p.m. Where: Duke Homestead at 2828 Duke Homestead Rd. in Durham Info: dukehomestead.org

Saturday, December 9

▪ Sensory Friendly Holiday Express at Pullen Park: New this year, this event will include lower decibel music, decreased capacity to provide more space between crowds, no strobe lights, as well as access to a quiet area to decompress from sensory overload. Sensory bags with headphones, fidgets, and additional supplies will be available. When: 3-5 p.m. Where: Pullen Park, 520 Ashe Ave. in Raleigh Info: raleighnc.gov

▪ Free Holiday Extravaganza: Schedule includes martial arts classes for kids, adults and families, as well as contests, merchandise and more. Hosted by Endeavor Martial Arts RDU. When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: 10251 Little Brier Creek Lane #107 in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Horse Show: The group Horses for Hope promotes therapeutic healing using horses as an interactive tool for people of all ages and abilities. When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 2909 Banks Rd. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Jolly Raleigh Holiday Market: Drink local beer and shop local treasures. Apply through the vendor application to sell. When: 12 p.m. Where: Raleigh Iron Works, 2200 Atlantic Ave. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Sip & Shop: The gym will transform into a local vendor market. When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Where: Burn Boot Camp South Durham, 5410 NC 55 in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Sunday, December 10

▪ Apex Chanukah Festival: Join for holiday crafts, a chocolate gelt drop, Yakk Kosher food truck and more. Chanukah Wonderland 3-5 p.m. and Grand Menorah Lighting at 5 p.m. When: 3 pm. Where: Apex Senior Center, 63 Hunter St. in Apex Info: apexnc.org/1871/Chanukah-Festival

▪ Santa on the Roof: Attendees will be responsible for taking their own photos. This event is free. Santa will join from Santas Just Like Me, a local organization that has provided NC families the option to visit with a Santa of color since 2013. When: 1-4 p.m. Where: The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St. in Durham Info: thedurham.com

▪ Triangle Jewish Chorale: Jewish Music Near and Far: In a variety of languages, the Triangle Jewish Chorale presents Hanukkah selections and melodies of praise and reflection. Free admission. When: 3 p.m. Where: Jewish for Good, 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd. in Durham Info: trianglejewishchorale.org

▪ Jolly Raleigh Holiday Market: Drink local beer and shop local treasures. Apply through the vendor application to sell. When: Ends 5 p.m. Where: Raleigh Iron Works, 2200 Atlantic Ave. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Durham House Music Meetup (Holiday Edition): Soulful Afro-house music to connect with fellow house music enthusiasts and dance. Hosted by DJ Bosslady and Felisa Holley-Scott. When: 4-8 p.m. Where: Congress Bar & Cafe, 491 S. Driver, Durham Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Cocktail Class: Participants get a distillery tour, free tastings and hands on instruction. When: 2-4 p.m. Where: Mystic Farm and Distillery, 1413 Stallings Rd. in Durham Info: whatismystic.com

▪ Woodlake Handmade Holiday: The market will have pottery, woodworking, photography, jewelry, knitted items, baked goods and more. When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 94 Lakeshore Dr. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Monday, December 11

▪ Holiday Cookie Decorating: Darlin’ Designs Baking Co’s creator Tricia Eshleman will teach technique, and you can practice your new skills on six themed sugar cookies. Tickets are $65. When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 131 S Wilmington St. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Social and Auction: Buy orchids and bring a dish for the holiday potluck dinner. Hosted by the Triangle Orchid Society. When: 6 p.m. Where: JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Rd. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

Tuesday, December 12

▪ State Capitol Tree Lighting: The annual tree lighting will have holiday music, and Santa is scheduled to make an appearance. The Capitol’s annual open house begins following the ceremony. When: 5 p.m. start Where: State Capitol, 1 East Edenton St., Raleigh Info: downtownraleigh.org▪

Wednesday, December 13

▪ Holiday Music on the Roof: Ally J: This Durham-based singer/songwriter will play a holiday-themed set on The Durham’s heated rooftop. When: 7:30 p.m. Where: The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St. in Durham Info: thedurham.com

▪ Candlelight Holiday Special: Featuring “The Nutcracker,” this holiday concert features Lyricosa String Quartet at the Hayti Heritage Center. Tickets begin at $40. When: 6:30 or 9 p.m. Where: 804 Old Fayetteville St in Durham Info: feverup.com/en/durham-nc/candlelight

Thursday, December 14

▪ Morrisville Menorah Lighting: A special ceremony with a live flame lighting for the last night of Hanukkah. When: 5:30 p.m. Where: Indian Creek Trail Head, 101 Town Hall Dr. in Morrisville Info: morrisvillenc.gov

Saturday, December 16

▪ Holiday Cookie Exchange: Event by The Travelling Cafe. When: 11 a.m. Where: 2407 University Dr. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Sunday, December 17

▪ Holiday Festival: This event will have face painting, live music and a Santa appearance. When: 1 p.m. Where: Capital Marketplace, 6250 Plantation Center Dr in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Terrarium Workshop: Learn to build a unique environment for plants. Tickets are $45. When: 4-5 p.m. Where: Urban Pothos Plant Shop, 620 West South St. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Party, Potluck & Trivia: Bring a dish to share and join the ugly sweater contest. Prizes and free food with drink purchase. When: 6:30 p.m. Where: PourWorks, 900 E Six Forks Rd. #120 in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

Wednesday, December 20

▪ Holiday Music on the Roof: Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus: This Raleigh-based group will play on The Durham’s heated rooftop. When: 7:30 p.m. Where: The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St. in Durham Info: thedurham.com

Saturday, December 23

▪ Last Minute Holiday Market: Support local vendors at this down-to-the-wire market. When: 4-6 p.m. Where: Boxcar Bar and Arcade, 620 Foster St. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Handcrafted DURM Holiday Market: Find unique and funky crafts with vendor and visitor prizes. When: 4-9 p.m. Where: Durty Bull Brewing Company, 206 Broadway St. #104 in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Friday, December 29

▪ Drummers & Storytellers as Our Great Griots: Cary’s 2023 Kwanzaa Celebration at the Cary Arts Center. The program includes traditional Kwanzaa performers and presenters with dance, drumming, storytelling and visual arts. When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. in Cary Info: carync.gov

Monday, January 1

▪ African American Dance Ensemble’s 38th Kwanzaa Fest: The festivities are free and open to the public, as AADE seeks to preserve and promote traditions of African and African American dance and music to the broad community. When: Doors open 12 p.m., performances begin 2 p.m. Where: Durham Armory, 212 Foster St. in Durham Info: facebook.com