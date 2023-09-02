2023 High School Playbook | September 1 | Part 1
Here are highlights from week three of the High School Playbook show for the 2023 football season.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
MLB games moved much quicker in 2023, thanks to the pitch clock.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Experts say it's about time we recognize the cultural importance of dolls.
US stocks closed mixed after the August jobs report gave more fuel to the debate over the Fed's next move on interest rates.
Walgreens abruptly lost its CEO Roz Brewer Friday, the second top position to be left vacant in less than a month.
Now is the time to arm your home with an air purifier to protect it from wildfire smoke.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Our fall streaming preview breaks down the must-watch scripted series — including reboots of old favorites, spinoffs of major hits and some buzzy newcomers — for your queue.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Republican Senate leader froze up at an event in Kentucky earlier this week.
The artist formerly known as Twitter has been in some hot water this week after Bloomberg found that the social media site would start collecting biometric details, along with job and education data, from users. Now, a newly-released privacy policy indicates that X will use this data, along with other collected personal information, to train AI models, as originally spotted by Alex Ivanovs at Stackdiary.
