2023 Hims ED Review: Is It Legit? Products, Treatments, and Pros and Cons

Hims ED offers a discreet and convenient way to obtain your ED meds, but is it the best one? Find out how it compares in our Hims ED review.

Jacksonville, NC --News Direct-- Agile Hatch LLC

Talking about intimate matters with your doctor is never fun. However, few things can make a man feel small as asking for help with erectile dysfunction. It can undermine one of the most important aspects of a man’s self-esteem in a moment. With services like Hims, though, that moment never needs to come.

Hims lets you handle everything from the comfort of your own home. Even better, the service gives you control over your medication and budget. We’ll go over every aspect of receiving your prescription in our Hims ED review, so that you can make an informed choice.

>>Check the best prices for Hims ED

Pros

Free shipping for medications

No charge for the initial consultation with the prescriber

Receive brand name and generic ED pills

Cons

Pay out of pocket for prescriptions and services

Hims Highlights

Both brand-name prescriptions and more affordable generics are available.

Meet with your prescriber, order meds, and receive your shipment from your home.

Order other products like lube, condoms, and vibrators.

Prescriptions come with ongoing care from licensed healthcare providers.

Non-prescription products to assist with premature ejaculation.

Contraindications

The ED branded medications prescribed by Hims ED include Cialis, Viagra, and Stendra. They also offer the less expensive generic versions of those medications, like tadalafil, sildenafil, and avanafil. We’ll delve further into potential problems later in our Hims ED review.

However, you should avoid taking these medications if you’re already taking nitrate medications like Isordil and Monoket or their generics, isosorbide dinitrate and isosorbide mononitrate.

Additionally, street drugs containing nitrates should be avoided.

Side Effects:

Headache

Heartburn

Nose bleeds

Sudden loss of hearing or vision

Dizziness

Itching

Rash

An erection lasting more than four hours

Story continues

>>Check the best prices for Hims ED

What Is Hims ED?

Hims is a telehealth medicine company. We’ll discover what that means more throughout our Hims ED review. However, a telehealth company at its base provides health services like prescriptions and checkups over the internet. Hims offers several types of men’s health services, with Hims ED focused on treating sexual health, specifically erectile dysfunction.

Hims ED reviews naturally focus on erectile dysfunction treatment, as it’s also the focus of the service. However, as you’ll see throughout our Hims review, they offer several other services, all focussing on sexual health. For example, they can help you with premature ejaculation (PE).

However, the cornerstone of Hims ED, and our Hims ED review, is the availability of treatments like Cialis, Viagra, and Stendra. You can get the brand names of Hims pills or their generic equivalents, tadalafil, sildenafil, and avanafil.

Our Hims ED review will take you through every part of the service, from signing up to receiving your Hims pills. If you’re wondering if Hims is a safe and effective service, we’ll clear that up, too. It’s not a spoiler to say that Hims has an excellent reputation and only deals in FDA-approved medications.

How Does Hims ED Work?

The idea behind Hims, and telemedicine generally, is that you can meet most basic healthcare needs without leaving your home. As a result, there’s no clinic to visit or copay to cover. Instead, all you have to do is visit the official website for Hims reviews and orders. You can select your treatment focus, ED, in this case, and start addressing your concerns.

There are four parts to Hims treatment:

Initial consultation – Hims’ pills require prescriptions. After answering a few initial questions to identify your circumstances and concerns, you’ll talk things over with a health professional.

Treatment plan – Based on the consultation, Hims will create a treatment plan that addresses your specific problems. All treatments include FDA-approved medications like Viagra and Cialis.

Receiving prescriptions – Once Hims reviews your treatment plan, it will begin shipping your medications. You can select name-brand or generic drugs. The shipping is free, though you can choose to have it filled at a local pharmacy.

Ongoing care – Hims will keep in contact as you begin taking your medications to ensure everything is going well. Regular checkups are included in the service.



As you read through our Hims review, we’ll look in more detail at each step in the process. We’ll also look at each of the available treatments, so you understand the pros and cons.

>>Check the latest prices for Hims

Who Is Hims ED for?

As you might expect, Hims ED offers treatment to men experiencing erectile dysfunction (ED). ED is a problem that most men will experience at some point. At its most basic, it simply means the inability to get or retain an erection for satisfactory sex [1].

The incidence of ED tends to increase as men get older. However, men at any age can experience it. There is a list of potential causes. However, there are a few factors that are frequently associated with a higher risk of ED, including:

Obesity

Heart disease

High blood pressure

After effects of prostate surgery

Injury to the affected area

Some medications, such as blood pressure medicines and antidepressants, can also contribute to ED.

While the biological side of things is crucial, mental health is just as important. Conditions like depression, anxiety, and stress can all contribute to ED. The good news is that Hims can also help you maintain your mental health, as we’ll discuss further along in our Hims ED review [2].

>>Check the best prices for Hims ED

Hims ED Pros and Cons

Our Hims ED review aims to lay out all the facts so you can make an informed decision on choosing the best sex pills. However, making that decision might be simpler if all the pluses and minuses are laid out in an easy-to-understand way. We’ve broken down the most critical factors influencing your decision to use Hims.

Pros

Simplicity – All that is required is a few simple clicks.

Shipped direct – Pills and other products are sent to your door for free.

FDA-approved medications – All medications are approved by the FDA and prescribed by a healthcare professional.

Name-brand and generics – You can choose which you’d rather pay for.

Healthcare from home – The medical professional comes to you on your computer, so you don’t have to take off work or leave home.

Treatments for common issues in one place – In addition to PE and other sexual health issues, you can get help for hair loss, skincare, mental health, and some general health issues.

Cons

Limited in some ways – Some types of healthcare require a visit to the doctor. Hims can’t help with those issues.

No insurance – Hims aims to keep costs low, but the lack of insurance means you have to pay everything out of your pocket.

Cost – You might be able to find pills elsewhere for less.

Hims ED Treatment

ED treatment plans are the same whether you see your regular doctor or get help through Hims. Treatment involves using medication to reduce the incidence of ED, along with some counseling if necessary. Hims pills are the same that you’d get from your local pharmacy, just more convenient. The three most common treatments for ED are sildenafil, tadalafil, and avanafil.

Sildenafil

The active ingredient in Viagra, sildenafil was the first medication to treat ED and is still the best known. Hims pills can be name-brand or generic, though there is a cost difference between the two. If you’re looking for cheap Viagra, go for the generic version.

The medication works by increasing blood flow to the penis, so it’s easier to get and maintain an erection. Sildenafil is sometimes also used to improve the ability to excercise in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension because it promotes vasodilatation of the pulmonary vascular bed, and improves blood flow [3].

Tadalafil

The second best-known ED medication is probably Cialis or its generic equivalent, tadalafil. These Hims pills work in generally the same way as sildenafil, by increasing the blood flow to the penis. Note that none of these medications cure ED, despite what some other Hims reviews may claim. Instead, they relieve the symptoms [4].

Avanafil

The last ED treatment from Hims is avanafil, also known by its brand name, Stendra. These Hims pills are similar to the other treatments in that it increases blood flow to the penis [5].

>>Check the best prices for Hims ED treatment

How We Evaluated Hims

Our Hims ED review gives the service a pretty good grade, but how did we arrive at that conclusion? We evaluated it in four critical areas, ensuring that Hims can meet the high standards necessary for quality medical care. In this section, we’ll look at each of those factors and why the service scored so high in our Hims ED review.

Available Treatments

As you’ll see throughout our Hims ED review, the service focuses on healthcare that can be brought into your home economically. The treatments they offer for ED have been in use for decades, with well-understood benefits and risks.

Also, Hims can be a one-stop shop for many men as they age. Not only do they provide the best ED pills, but also hair loss, skincare, and mental health.

Costs

As we’ve mentioned in this Hims ED review, most of the service comes at no charge to you. The initial consultation and follow-up care are both free, for example. All you really pay for are the pills themselves.

Consultation Experience

Talking to someone about ED is difficult. However, the telemedicine consultation Hims offers, which we’ve discussed in our Hims ED review, is low-stress and non-judgemental. You can talk to the prescriber from the comfort of your own home without anyone knowing. The prescribers are professional and understanding.

Efficiency of Treatment

As you can see throughout our Hims ED review, the focus of the service is very narrow. Hims offers just a few services and treatments. While that means you’re out of luck if they don’t address your issue, it does mean the few things they do, they do well.

>>Check the best prices for Hims ED

Hims Reviews: What Are Customers Saying?

You might be hesitant to use the service despite our generally positive Hims ED review. That’s understandable. Telemedicine is still a new idea, and there are certainly some sticking points to smooth out.

However, the best way to relieve that hesitancy is to check out Hims reviews from actual customers to see what they’re saying. Here are some of the good and bad Hims reviews for you to compare.

Charles Rhoades gives a five-star Hims ED review, saying “the process of getting a prescription was easy,” “the price is reasonable,” and “the results are awesome”. The user says he wished “someone had mentioned that it may take a couple of weeks before I get the full benefit”. His Hims reviews describe small side effects the first couple of times he took the medication, but he will “continue to do business with this company”.

Anthony’s Hims ED review says he received a “good product,” but he thinks the “dosages seem to be off” as the last batch was not as effective as previous ones. He said the service is “overall good just have to watch what I eat before taking” as it seems temperamental, but he will “still purchase and adjust the dosage”.

Bryan’s four-star Hims reviews say “my wife and I have experienced longer and better sex since starting this prescription”. He has regained confidence in the bedroom and is satisfied with Hims.

Hims ED Review: Reddit

Hims reviews on Reddit are fairly mixed, with many people trying to work out if the service is legit before trying it.

No_Shine7220 says he has been using the service for a year in his Hims ED review and it is “much easier than visiting [his] doctor”.

Another Hims ED review from irakundji describes being unsure how much a doctor visit costs with the service, but he has “no reason to doubt it is legit sildenafil”. These Hims reviews say it is “90% cheaper than Viagra” so would charge around “16 pills for $110”.

>>Check the latest prices for Hims

Hims ED Treatment Prices

Hims doesn’t accept insurance. In our Hims ED review, we've mentioned that the point is to make healthcare convenient and affordable. Hims reviews themselves as being at the low end of the market, charging less than others for their pills. However, when we compare prices, that might not be true.

The average prices for medications can be difficult to find, so we did the digging for you. One pill of 100mg of sildenafil, the generic of Viagra, is usually between $2 and $3 a pill. Hims charges $3, which is actually at the high end of the range [6].

Brand-name Viagra, on the other hand, is much more expensive. One pill can cost around $80 out-of-pocket. However, Hims charges $139 for one pill of Viagra [7].

As a result, you might be able to find less expensive options elsewhere. For example, BlueChew offers six 30mg tablets for only $20/month.

Health Insurance, FSA, and HSA

Hims doesn’t work with a standard insurance plan. There isn’t a doctor’s visit or copay, so the insurance company won’t get involved. Unfortunately, Hims also is not able to accept payment from a health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA).

It’s possible that you may be able to get reimbursed for the money spent through your FSA or HSA. However, that’s something you’d have to contact your provider to discuss.

Privacy: Is It Discreet Enough?

As we’ve mentioned several times in our Hims ED review, the basic idea is that you don’t have to leave your home to get treatment. This means that the treatment may be more discreet. You don’t have to make a trip to a urologist, for example.

Hims’ deliveries are wrapped with brown paper and have a simple “H” on the side. However, if someone were to take a closer look, Hims is listed on the return label. As a result, it’s possible that someone could guess you use Hims, but they’d have to be pretty nosy to find the clues.

It’s worth mentioning that Hims’ data security meets all standards for medical records keeping, so that sort of security breach is unlikely.

>>Check the best prices for Hims ED treatments

Other Services Offered by Hims

While our Hims ED review is focused on treatment for sexual health issues, Hims also covers a wider range of health concerns. We’ll take a brief look at their options for hair loss, skincare, mental health, and general health. In addition to treatment for ED, Hims also helps with:

Hair loss – Hims offers prescription treatments for hair loss and hair care, including lotions, soap, and Hims pills. Like Hims ED, you can expect a free consultation and free shipping.

Skincare – Hims can help with anti-aging treatments, anti-acne therapy, and general skin care. Some treatments require a prescription, but Hims also offers soaps, cleansers, and other OTC products.

Mental health – Filling mental health prescriptions can be challenging, but Hims makes it a lot easier. They also offer a bare-bones online therapy service that provides live sessions with a counselor.

General health – Hims can help with a few basic health issues, such as offering treatment for allergies or infections. Hims is also adding stomach and GI health in the near future.

We’ve given you an overview. However, if you’re considering Hims other services, it’s a good idea to find specific Hims reviews for different areas to get a more detailed opinion.

Is Hims ED Safe?

Hims is as safe as visiting your general practitioner because it’s a similar process. You can rely on Hims discretion to keep your private matters confidential. Additionally, their prescribers and healthcare professionals meet all requirements.

As we’ve described in our Hims ED review, using sildenafil or tadalafil requires a prescription and oversight by a medical professional. Those medications have been used for decades and are considered safe. However, a prescription is still required because there is a potential for negative reactions and side effects.

>>Check the best prices for Hims ED

Is Hims FDA Approved?

Hims is a healthcare service, which means it doesn’t require approval directly from the FDA. However, your health is still being protected in two ways.

First, healthcare professionals working for Hims are required to meet licensing requirements. In other words, they have to know their stuff and act ethically.

Second, while the FDA hasn’t approved Hims, they have reviewed and approved the medications the service prescribes.

As a result, as we discussed above in our Hims ED review, the service should be perfectly safe.

What Causes Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is an inability to get or retain an erection. ED can occur for several reasons, including old age. Most men will experience ED at some point, with incidences occurring more frequently as men get older. However, there are usually several physical and mental factors that contribute to ED, as we mentioned above in our Hims ED review:

Health factors – Obesity, diabetes, and heart disease can all increase the incidence of ED.

Medications – Some medications can increase the incidence of ED. In particular, blood pressure medications, antidepressants, appetite suppressants, ulcer medications, and sedatives can all contribute to ED.

Mental health – Depression and anxiety can contribute to ED. Low-self esteem and stress are also drivers.

Behaviors – Some things you do may increase your risk of ED, like smoking, drinking, and having a sedentary lifestyle.

If you need more answers on this topic, you can read more on this “what is erectile dysfunction” article.

>>Check the best prices for Hims ED

FAQs

Have a question not covered by this or other Hims reviews? See if we answer it below.

How Long Does Hims ED Last?

Once you have your initial consultation and receive a prescription, you can continue ordering pills for as long as you like. Keep in mind that you need to continue ongoing care to make sure you’re not having negative reactions.

The duration of effect for Hims pills varies depending on the prescription and individual.

Does Hims Make You Last Longer?

The prescriptions that are most often discussed in Hims reviews, like Viagra, won’t help you last any longer. They are used to address different problems.

However, if premature ejaculation is an issue, Hims does offer treatment in the form of a desensitizing spray, wipes, and prescriptions to help.

Does Hims Give You Erectile Dysfunction?

Hims pills should not cause erectile dysfunction. In fact, they are well known for addressing the symptoms of ED. It’s a bit like asking, “Does Hims work?” Hims is a service that supplies the same medication you’d get anywhere. That service is unlikely to affect your health directly.

Hims ED Alternatives

Maybe our Hims ED review convinced you that telehealth is the way to address your issues, but Hims isn’t the best choice for you. The good news is that there are several other options that offer similar services to choose from.

Hims vs. BlueChew

One of the significant benefits of Hims we’ve mentioned a lot in our Hims ED review is that you get the same pills you would anywhere. With BlueChew, that’s not actually the case. The chewables you get from BlueChew might be better for you than regular pills.

In particular, BlueChew is the perfect choice for anyone who struggles to swallow pills, particularly in critical moments. BlueChew uses the same medications but provides them in chewables rather than pills, making them easier to swallow. Read our BlueChew review for more information.

>>Check the best prices for BlueChew

Hims vs. Keeps

Keeps don’t compete with Hims ED. Instead, they also offer one of the other services we mentioned in our Hims ED review: hair care. Keeps is a hair-loss treatment for men. Like Hims, you meet with a prescriber virtually, and everything is shipped to your home.

If you are looking for natural ED alternatives, you should consider some of the best male enhancement pills available on the market.

>>Check the best prices for Keeps

Hims vs. Roman

Roman offers a service similar to the one we’ve described in our Hims ED review. They are a telehealth medicine company focused on men’s health. However, they offer a slightly different menu of services.

Sexual health, hair care, and skin care are all available through Roman. The service also offers assistance with fertility issues, including fertility tests similar to the ones doctors use.

>>Check the best prices for Roman

Is Hims Worth It? Final Verdict

Hopefully, we’ve covered enough information in our Hims ED review that you can decide for yourself if Hims is worth it for you. There are a number of factors to consider, from the convenience of telemedicine to the wide availability of medications.

Even if Hims isn’t for you, another telemedicine service might provide what Hims can’t. Companies like BlueChew and Roman can offer similar convenience but with other benefits that might fit your needs better.

>>Check the best prices for Hims

References:

“Erectile Dysfunction (Ed).” National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/urologic-diseases/erectile-dysfunction. “Symptoms & Causes of Erectile Dysfunction.” National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/urologic-diseases/erectile-dysfunction/symptoms-causes. “Sildenafil: Medlineplus Drug Information.” MedlinePlus, U.S. National Library of Medicine, 15 Jan. 2018, https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/meds/a699015.html. “Tadalafil: Medlineplus Drug Information.” MedlinePlus, U.S. National Library of Medicine, 15 Feb. 2022, https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/meds/a604008.html. “AVANAFIL: Medlineplus Drug Information.” MedlinePlus, U.S. National Library of Medicine, 15 Feb. 2017, https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/meds/a614010.html. “Sildenafil Prices, Coupons, Copay & Patient Assistance.” Drugs.com, https://www.drugs.com/price-guide/sildenafil. “Viagra Prices, Coupons, Copay & Patient Assistance.” Drugs.com, https://www.drugs.com/price-guide/viagra.

Contact Details

Agile Hatch LLC

Chad

chad@agile-hatch.com

Company Website

https://agile-hatch.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/2023-hims-ed-review-is-it-legit-products-treatments-and-pros-and-cons-782555707