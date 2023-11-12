2023 holiday gift guide: What to buy for families, foodies, travelers, and more

Fall is fully upon us — and the frenzy of holiday shopping is just around the corner. In an effort to help you prepare your shopping list (and maybe your own wish list), we at USA TODAY 10Best have compiled a gift guide featuring top-notch gift ideas.

To find the best gifts, an expert panel selected their favorite 20 items in each of six different categories. Then, 10Best readers determined the winners by voting for their top picks.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best Gift for Business Travelers: DU/ER No Sweat Pant Slim

Travel comfortably in these pants from DU/ER

The DU/ER No Sweat Pant strikes the balance between a nice presentable pair of pants and comfort. Breathable and stretchy fabric allows for optimum performance, while a bit of cotton elevates the everyday, casual look of the pants. They're the perfect pair of airport pants for the business traveler on your list.

Full list of winners: Best Gift for Business Travelers »

Best Gift for Families: Big Dill Pickleball Co. Paddles Set

The whole family can have fun with the Big Dill Pickleball Co. Paddles Set

Pickleball is all the rage right now, and this pickleball paddle set is the perfect gift for families who love the sport. It includes two pickleball paddles, two pickleballs, and a bag for carrying your gear to the court.

Full list of winners: Best Gift for Families »

Best Gift for Foodies: Johnson's Popcorn & Shriver's Combo

Satisfy sweet and salty cravings with the Johnson's Popcorn & Shriver's Combo

Enjoy a true taste of the Jersey Shore with the Johnson's Popcorn and Shriver's Salt Water Taffy combo. These two legendary companies have been creating memorable treats that are synonymous with summertime (and the boardwalk) for decades, and this set can be ordered in seven different popcorn flavors alongside a 1-pound box of saltwater taffy.

Full list of winners: Best Gift for Foodies »

Best Gift for Luxury Travelers: DNA Vibe Jazz Band Live

Take the aches and pains out of travel with DNA Vibe Jazz Band Live

Combat aches and pains with the innovative Jazz Band Live by DNA Vibe, a therapeutic wearable device that incorporates light therapy for wellness. Incredibly comfortable, this therapeutic self-care product uses four modes (red, infrared, magnetic and micro-vibration) to reduce stiffness and promote better health.

Full list of winners: Best Gift for Luxury Travelers »

Best Gift for Outdoor Adventurers: Steeped Coffee The Lineup

The Lineup from Steeped Coffee ensures a stellar cup of Joe, even in the great outdoors

Brewed similarly to tea in sustainable, single-serve bags, Steeped Coffee is unique and flavorful. Their popular variety pack, called The Lineup, contains a fun selection of several bestselling roasts, including light, medium, dark, and French.

Full list of winners: Best Gift for Outdoor Adventurers »

Best Gift for Road Trippers: Roadtrippers Plus App

Plan and go on the ultimate road trip with the Roadtrippers Plus App

The Roadtrippers Plus app is the tool you need to plan your next road trip. Plot out your journey with up to 150 stops along the way, choose a customized RV route, and get real-time traffic updates along the way.

Full list of winners: Best Gift for Road Trippers »

Congratulations to all these winners! Remember to visit 10best.usatoday.com daily to vote in our other Readers' Choice Awards contests.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Best holiday gifts for families, foodies and travelers in 2023