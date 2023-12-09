2023 Holiday Lights Guide: Where to see the best Christmas lights in the Sacramento area

Editor’s note: The Sacramento Bee independently verified the 2023 submissions. Addresses featured on the 2022 guide were not re-verified.

The holiday season is here, which means lots of festive lights and fun displays of Santa, reindeer and more.

As usual, Sacramento has pulled out all the stops with homes around the area dazzling in thousands of sparkling lights, showcasing inflatables and spreading holiday cheer with music.

Here’s The Bee’s annual guide to the best holiday lights. This list is based on submissions sent in from our readers.

Not on the list? You can still submit your home or favorite to be added here or in the form below.

Sacramento

East Sacramento Fab 40s

From 40th to 49th streets, between J and Folsom streets: Take a stroll or drive through the famous East Sacramento neighborhood to find twinkling lights, elaborate displays and a glimpse of the horse-drawn carriage.

Greenhaven

79 Northlite Circle: This house will be shining with synchronized and color-changing lights, and will also feature “A Christmas Story” leg lamp.

The Pocket

6558 Benham Way: Here you’ll find a 73-foot redwood tree bedazzled with more than 10,000 lights.

7296 Riverwind Way: See wall-to-wall inflatables and meet Santa Claus for a picture.

Curtis Park

3063 Donner Way: The home features displays made of handmade wood carving replicating Santa’s workshop, a Nativity scene and a gingerbread family.

Golf Course Terrace

2174 56th Ave.: Decorations are inspired by mid-century nostalgia, featuring Nativity scenes, Santa’s workshop, Charlie Brown and the Grinch.

Vineyard

8072 Huxley Court

9501 Heinlein Way

Arden Arcade

2901 Tioga Way

3033 Bertis Drive

Citrus Heights

6617 Golden Rain Court: More than 25,000 lights dazzle this home, along with a shining Christmas star atop a 12-inch pole. Festive scenes are also projected on the house, and there will be holiday characters, from a giant snowman to Santa and an illuminated Nativity scene.

8246 Moss Oak Ave.: Santa’s surfing at this house.

Carmichael

4542 Fairlane Court

Rancho Cordova

Dolecetto Drive

Antelope

8213 Rockbury Way: At this house, inspired by a winter wonderland, you’ll find two dozen Christmas trees, reindeer, polar beers and lights.

3728 North Country Drive

Roseville

1647 Alnwick Drive: Watch Santa’s Workshop come to life with animatronic characters and lights. If you’re lucky, you might catch Santa on the weekend.

Folsom

1730 Darvel Court: This house along with 1731 Darvel Court and 360 Listowe Drive is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of its Christmas lights display. You’ll find illuminated 70-foot redwood trees here and on certain nights, there will be a car club of Volkswagen buses fully decorated with lights

1731 Darvel Court

360 Listowe Drive

1488 Lewis Way

Elk Grove

8486 Mainstay Court: Go for the lights, stay for the music and dance with the penguins and reindeer. There will be more than 80,000 lights synchronized to 22 songs.

3316 Lake Terrace Drive: Watch more than 120,000 lights dance to music and starburst fireworks made with programmable lights. The house will also be collecting non-perishable food items to donate to the Elk Grove Food Bank.

9436 Polhemus Drive

Nevada City

13180 Mystic Mine Road

Other holiday light events in the region

There are several holiday displays in the region as well.

The Imaginarium is back in Sacramento with Christmas-themed decorations and more than 5 million lights — making it the “largest holiday lights festival” in the city.

Old Sacramento is also decorated for the holidays with a 60-feet-tall Christmas tree. The city is hosting its 15th annual Theatre of Lights.

