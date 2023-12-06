2023 holiday wreath laying ceremonies announced

Dec. 5—AUSTIN — Veterans Land Board Chairwoman and Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham announced Tuesday the 2023 Holiday Wreath Laying Ceremonies at Abilene, Corpus Christi and Mission Texas State Veterans Cemeteries on Dec. 16.

This year, the VLB is working with Wreaths Across America at three VLB cemeteries to ensure all of our Veterans and family members are honored and remembered.

RSVPs are not required to attend ceremonies. Volunteers are encouraged to participate. Sponsor a wreath at Wreaths Across America.

VLB 2023 Wreath Laying

Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene

— Ceremony begins: 11 a.m.

— Wreath laying to follow ceremony

— Cemetery location: 7457 W. Lake Road, Abilene

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

— Ceremony begins: 11 a.m.

— Cemetery location: 9974 IH 37 Access Road, Corpus Christi

— Parking will be limited due to current expansion projects. Three free park-and-ride sites will be available for family and volunteers. Buses will run every 15 minutes.

Park and Ride locations:

— Tuloso-Midway Primary School Parking Lot, 3125 Deer Run, Corpus Christi

— Corpus Christi Cross Field, 10002 Up River Road, Corpus Christi

— Arlington Heights Church of Christ Parking Lot, 2722 Rand Morgan Rd, Corpus Christi

Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery

— Ceremony begins: 9 a.m.

— Cemetery location: 2520 South Inspiration Road, Mission