2023 Impact Report: Abortion ban in SC. GOP presidential candidates campaign in state.

Visits by several high-profile Republican presidential candidates and the Republican-controlled legislature passing a six-week abortion ban put a national spotlight on South Carolina in 2023.

The nation's eyes were also captivated by the Alex Murdaugh trial in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. The prominent attorney was found guilty of murdering his wife and son in a highly publicized trial. The story became a salacious soap opera covered by the national media, Netflix, HBO Max, Dateline, Lifetime, and 48 Hours. Greenville News reporter Michael DeWitt covered it all from his home base in Hampton County.

These are just a few stories published by the Greenville News, Spartanburg Herald-Journal and Anderson Independent-Mail in 2023.

Our team of reporters also worked on several in-depth, investigative and enterprise stories throughout the year. Here are a few examples:

Tyler Prescott, cofounder and CEO of Upstate LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, attends a Greenville County Library Board Meeting at Hughes Main Library in Greenville, S.C., on Monday, June 26, 2023.

State government watchdog reporter Devyani Chhetri and Greenville County Reporter Savannah Moss wrote several articles about the Greenville County Library Board's decision to order staff members to take down Pride month displays and the library's continued loss of employees.

Chhetri also wrote about parents worried for their kids with the anti-transgender fervor that was going on in the South Carolina Statehouse. She also introduced readers to Amberlyn Boiter, a transgender woman who has become a mentor and advocate. In 2023, Boiter was worried about two proposed laws in the legislature. One would ban gender-affirming healthcare for anyone younger than 21; the other prohibits transgender residents from changing the gender on their birth certificates.

Public Safety Reporter Chalmers Rogland introduced us to Lavell Lane, who died in the Spartanburg County Detention Center, a place where at least 26 people have died since 2015. Lane, 29, was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was arrested for a “pedestrians on highways” violation. Both his family and medical documents detail the struggles Lavell faced with his mental health dating back to 2015, including a diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type.

The National Racial Justice Network (RJN) along with the family of Lavell N. Lane, 29, held a press conference regarding his death. Lane was incarcerated at the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he was later pronounced dead after being incarcerated for 5 hours. A press conference was held on Oct. 5, 2022. Beverly Lane, Lane's mother, holds a picture of her son for the public to see. Here she reacts as she talks about her son's life.

AJ Jackson, food & dining and downtown culture reporter, wrote about the openings and closings of several Greenville restaurants in 2023. Jackson also wrote about several restaurants that had low health inspections but quickly corrected their problems. The closing of Tanner's Big Orange after 80 years in business was a popular story with readers.

Spartanburg County Government Reporter Bob Montgomery and Spartanburg City Government Reporter Samantha Swann worked on several stories related to the announcement of Spartanburg's new Minor League baseball stadium. The site of the future 3,500-stadium is behind the A.C. Hotel at West Main Street and Daniel Morgan Avenue. It is estimated to be open by April 2025.

Ground was broken in early November for Spartanburg's new Minor League baseball stadium, to be called Fifth Third Park after its naming rights sponsor, Fifth Third Bank.

In 2023, the Greenville News also published The Cost of Unity. The Greenville News partnered with Furman University to understand the dynamics of “progress” in Greenville.

In our reporting, we learned that from 2010-2020, roughly the same time developers started buying land in anticipation of Unity Park, the Black population in the surrounding neighborhood of Southernside alone dropped by more than 25%. The number of white residents jumped nearly 90%. In the mile radius surrounding Unity Park, almost half of the Black residents have left in the last three decades.

May Huntley, 8, of Greenville takes a ride in Greenville's Unity park on Dec. 27, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Journalists are making a difference in Upstate SC