In 2023, New Jersey saw the highest increase in unemployment rate in the U.S.

By the end of November, New Jersey registered the highest increase in unemployment rate in the nation, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Fourteen other states and the District of Columbia also had unemployment rate increases between November 2022 and November 2023.

As of November 2023, among all states and the District of Columbia, New Jersey has the fourth highest unemployment rate, tied with Illinois.

The Garden State’s unemployment rate went from 3.3 to 4.7, meaning that the number of people in the state that don’t have a job and are looking for one is 4.7% of the state’s labor force.

The unemployment rate of neighboring New York and Pennsylvania stands at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively. Pennsylvania registered one of the biggest decreases in unemployment rate.

Despite New Jersey’s unemployment rate hike, by the end of November 2023 the state counted some 63,000 filled job positions that it didn’t have a year ago, meaning the number of payroll employment also went up.

When both unemployment and employment rate go up simultaneously, it happens because the number of newly available jobs is not enough to sustain the influx of new entrants into the labor market.

Nationally, the over-the-year change in unemployment rate was lower in 20 states and stable in 15 states.

