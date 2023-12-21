2023 KC homicide victims to be remembered at ‘The Longest Night’

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The misery of grief is much stronger at the holiday season.

An annual expression of comfort is planned for Thursday night, as all of 2023’s homicide victims in Kansas City, Missouri, will be mourned collectively.

“The Longest Night” brings family members rougher, all of whom have lost loved ones during the past year. Its name comes, in part, from its coinciding with the winter solstice. That occasion delivers the most hours of nighttime darkness every year.

The front yard at The Gathering Baptist Church in Independence has scores of white, wooden crosses, each of which bears the name of a recent murder victim.

Metro pastors who organize this event often rotate it to new locations to draw greater exposure. Family members and community supporters gather each year to pay their respects, and to show support to their surviving loved ones.

“There’s too much hurt and not enough of us willing to help heal,” Darron Edwards, lead pastor at United Believers Community Church, said. “It’s almost normal to say we have 160, 170 — God bless us, 200 — homicides for a city our size. I think we have to feel touched by this.”

Edwards’ concerns grow as Kansas City, Missouri’s total of murder victims rises. As of Wednesday, KCPD officers have investigated 175 murders this year. That’s only seven short of the city’s most painful 12 months. 2020 saw 182 people murdered.

Current KCPD crime statistics show almost half of those people are aged 18-34, and a large total include use of handguns.

Some who attended Wednesday’s event said more attention needs to be directed toward young people, and teaching them to solve problems without harming others.

Rosilyn Temple, who leads KC Mothers in Charge, lost her own son in a violent incident in 2011. She said Kansas City’s wave of violence puts the community in a bad place, which makes The Longest Night even more important.

“You know how it was for you when you needed someone to give you a hug and give you a Kleenex and say ‘I know how you feel.’ Make sure you come out and support these families,” Temple told FOX4.

A large crowd is expected for Thursday’s 7 p.m. event. The public is welcome, including anyone who’s lost a loved one to violence in 2023 or loving souls who’d like to show support.

