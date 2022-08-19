2023 Kia EV6 GT Gets 576 HP and a Drift Mode

Photo credit: Kia

High-end, exclusive carmakers aren't the only manufacturers looking for attention at Monterey Car Week. Even Kia has a new performance-oriented car to debut: The EV6 GT. A highly equipped, retuned, and upgraded version of the company's all-electric crossover, it makes 576 hp—the most of any production Kia ever—and comes with a drift mode.

Those horses come from a 77.4 kWh battery in the floor connected to a 160-kW front motor and a 270-kW rear motor. Combined torque is 546 lb-ft, a full 100 lb-ft more than the next highest trim level. Other upgrades include a stiffened chassis structure, retuned electronically controlled suspension, an electronic limited-slip diffferential, a quicker steering rack, and larger disc brakes with neon green-colored calipers. The brakes are shrouded in a set of 21-inch wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.

The upgrades mean a claimed 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 161 mph. In independent third-party testing, Kia says the EV6 GT was able to out-drag a Ferrari Roma and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD—not terribly surprising considering how quickly the average electric car can get off the line.

Inside you'll find a relatively unchanged cabin, save for a set of GT-specific bucket seats and a few neon green accents. There are seven drive modes to choose from, the most interesting one being the new drift mode, which sends all torque to the rear motor for tire-melting, sideways fun. There's also a "My Drive Mode," which allows the driver to tune individual parts of the car to their liking.

The EV6's 800-volt architecture means that, while plugged into a 350-kW charger, it can charge to 70 percent capacity in just 18 minutes. Total range, according to Kia, is just 206 miles.

Kia has yet to reveal pricing for the 2023 EV6 GT, but the current top-trim EV6 GT-Line starts at $57,697. Expect the full-fledged GT to cost significantly more when it lands in the fourth quarter of 2022.

