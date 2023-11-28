A 2023 list of holiday gift and craft fairs in the Triangle

We’ve put together a list of all craft and gift fairs taking place across the Triangle this holiday season.

We’ll update this list throughout December, so bookmark it online and check back often. If you see something we missed that you think we should include, let us know by emailing ask@newsobserver.com.

Saturday, December 2

▪ Holiday Shoppe Craft Show: This event will feature 60 artists from North Carolina, selling pottery, knitted garments, decorations, jewelry and more. Free admission. When: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Where: Friends and Family Hall of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St. in Chapel Hill Info: dioceseofraleigh.org

▪ Deck The Halls Christmas Tree Market: Shop gifts and buy a Fraser fir at the very start of the month. When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 4915 Hillsborough Rd in Durham Info: facebook.com

▪ WFHS Holiday Craft Fair: Entrepreneurs of all ages encouraged to sell their crafts. Email WakeForestHomeschoolers@gmail.com to be a vendor. When: 6 p.m. Where: Brooks Avenue Church of Christ, 700 Brooks Ave. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Little Doodles Play Cafe’s Holiday Market: Local vendors and free admission. Children can play while you shop. When: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Where: 6548 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Market at NCMA: Browse the galleries and enjoy the Muesum Park as you shop for gifts at the museum’s last market of the year. Hosted by Triangle Pop-Up When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: NC Museum of Art, 2100 Blue Ridge Rd. in Raleigh Info: trianglepopup.com/events

▪ Inclusive Holiday Gift Market: All 18 vendors are local and disability-owned or inclusive of employees with disabilities. The market will have pottery, greeting cards, coffee and other hand crafted items. The event is sponsored by Extraordinary Ventures and Work Together NC. When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: 200 S Elliott Rd. in Chapel Hill Info: facebook.com

Sunday, December 3

▪ Handmade Hanukkah Market: Jewish artisans will be selling their work including: jewelry, baked goods, pottery, textiles, woodwork and more. When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Temple Beth Or, 5315 Creedmoor Rd. in Raleigh Info: tboraleigh.org/handmade

▪ Holiday Patchwork Market: Free entry at the Durham Armory. When: 12-4 p.m. Where: 212 Foster St. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Artist Market: Hosted by the North Raleigh theater. There will be drinks and bites for patrons browsing handmade goods from local artists and makes. Santa will be available for holiday photos ($5 includes a Polaroid). Live entertainment provided by the cast members of The 1940’s Radio Hour show. When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 6638 Old Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh Info: theatreraleigh.com

Monday, December 4

▪ Vendor Holiday Showcase: Shop for the holidays while supporting local artisans and business owners. Hot beverages and tours available. When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 6498 Ray Rd. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

Wednesday, December 6

▪ Holiday Market at The Durham: Celebrate with festive drinks while you shop for gifts from local vendors. When: 6-9 p.m. Where: The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St. in Durham Info: thedurham.com

▪ Holiday Market at Norwood Gardens: The event will have crafts, vendors, food and wine. Get your gifts wrapped and have some snacks. Hosted by HER Health Collective. When: 6 p.m. Where: 12825 Norwood Rd. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

Thursday, December 7

▪ Holiday Shopping Extravaganza: You can buy stocking stuffers, holiday outfits, gift cards and m

ore. When: 2-7 p.m. Where: 2921 Wakefield Crossing Dr. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Durham Holiday Night Market: Photo opportunities with Santa and local businesses selling holiday gifts. When: 5-9 p.m. Where: American Tobacco Campus, 300 Blackwell St. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Saturday, December 9

▪ Jolly Raleigh Holiday Market: Drink local beer and shop local treasures. Apply through the vendor application to sell. When: 12 p.m. Where: Raleigh Iron Works, 2200 Atlantic Ave. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Holiday Sip & Shop: The gym will transform into a local vendor market. When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Where: Burn Boot Camp South Durham, 5410 NC 55 in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Monday, December 10

▪ Jolly Raleigh Holiday Market: Drink local beer and shop local treasures. Apply through the vendor application to sell. When: Ends 5 p.m. Where: Raleigh Iron Works, 2200 Atlantic Ave. in Raleigh Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Woodlake Handmade Holiday: The market will have pottery, woodworking, photography, jewelry, knitted items, baked goods and more. When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 94 Lakeshore Dr. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

Saturday, December 23

▪ Last Minute Holiday Market: Support local vendors at this down-to-the-wire market. When: 4-6 p.m. Where: Boxcar Bar and Arcade, 620 Foster St. in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

▪ Handcrafted DURM Holiday Market: Find unique and funky crafts with vendor and visitor prizes. When: 4-9 p.m. Where: Durty Bull Brewing Company, 206 Broadway St. #104 in Durham Info: facebook.com/events

