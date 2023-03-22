2023 looks busier than ever in Floyd County Prosecutor's Office

Mar. 21—FLOYD COUNTY — It's already been a busy year for the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office and no one's slowing down just yet.

In 2023 the office is focusing on prosecuting repeat offenders, increasing the prosecution of delinquent child support charges and adding additional staffing to help prosecute cases.

Prosecutor Chris Lane said he expects multiple jury trials to be held in Floyd County this year, especially after the pandemic backed up cases over the past couple of years.

"Our full focus since COVID is the court system shut down for jury trials for about a year, year-and-a-half and that's unacceptable to the prosecutor's office," Lane said. "..we have to defend not only the rights of the people out here, but the rights of the people (in jail.) Jury trials (going to trial) that's our goal. We have some jury trials, some major and some minor, and we want to make sure everyone gets their day in court."

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon said the office will also focus on precision prosecution and focus efforts on repeat offenders.

"(We are) really identifying individuals who cause the most problems, and are responsible for the most violent crime in the community, so that is going to be our focus this year."

Having the right staff will help prosecutors reach that goal. Lane said the office is thankful the Floyd County Council approved funds so the office could hire more attorneys with experience.

There are currently seven prosecutors on staff, with combined experience of more than 90 years.

"In order to try cases or anything like that we need those prosecutors who have had trial experience," said Cami Lipps with the prosecutor's office. "It was hard for us to have a competitive salary for people to come look at us...but now I feel like we are pretty competitive. We have that trial experience we need to keep the community safe."

Victim Coordinator Angela Capps is another person who's making a huge impact at the office.

Last year the prosecutor's office provided assistance and support to more than 600 crime victims. Capps is instrumental in helping those people.

"I'm the first person that they talk to, I always want them to feel comfortable, to know who I am and they recognize my face," she said. "I want to be a safe, comfortable face for the office."

Within the last several months Capps was able to secure funding to make sure victims have access to mental health care.

"It's through Personal Counseling Solutions," she said. "We were able to get a $55,000 grant through Floyd County Legacy Foundation to get the care at no cost. It's hard to get on a list right now, so they're committed to getting them in within 48 hours."

In 2023 the prosecutor's office also plans to make sure they get delinquent child support to the kids who need it.

"We are driven to get the money for these kids," Lane said. "That's what the money is for."