2023 Los Angeles crime statistics released
Data released by LAPD show violent crime dropped in 2023 while property crime increased. January 2024.
Data released by LAPD show violent crime dropped in 2023 while property crime increased. January 2024.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is laying off 1,900 employees across its gaming divisions following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Veho, a package delivery company, confirmed that it laid off 19% of its employee headcount, or about 65 jobs. As first reported by The Information, these layoffs came after Veho grew revenue nearly 90% in 2023. The logistic technology company, founded in 2016 by Itamar Zur and Fred Cook, is going after the last-mile section of delivery — how packages get from fulfillment centers to the customer’s door.
Jon Stewart is back (one night a week) on 'The Daily Show.' Here's how you can tune in.
There's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Right now, the 5 best-selling dash cams on Amazon are all on sale - some at pretty huge discounts.
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging, new features including more driving aids, and a small price increase over the 2023 model.
In a data breach notification letter filed with regulators this weekend, 23andMe revealed that hackers started breaking into customers’ accounts in April 2023 and continued through most of September. In other words, for around five months, 23andMe did not detect a series of cyberattacks where hackers were trying — and often succeeding — in brute-forcing access to customers’ accounts, according to a legally required filing 23andMe sent to California’s attorney general. Months after the hackers started targeting 23andMe customers, the company revealed that hackers had stolen the ancestry and genetic data of 6.9 million users, or about half of its customers.
If you're considering refinancing your mortgage, here's everything you need to get started.
No wonder YouTube launched Shorts. A new study of children's online habits found that children ages 4 through 18 spent a global average of 112 minutes daily on TikTok's short video app in 2023, an increase from 107 minutes the year prior. The study, which takes into account the digital media habits of over 400,000 families and schools worldwide, hails from parent control software maker Qustodio.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
Last summer, Google launched Project IDX, its experimental web-based full-stack development environment with built-in support for Codey (Google's version of GitHub Copilot) and Flutter (Google's cross-platform development framework). With today's release, Google is delivering on several promises it made when it first launched Project IDX, including the addition of built-in iOS and Android simulators in the browser. This will allow developers to preview their applications, no matter whether they are web or Flutter apps, without having to ever leave Project IDX.
The two-door 2024 Jeep Wrangler is available with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package that includes 35-inch tires, a lift kit, and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.
The Kia EV9 is an electric, three-row SUV with up to 304 miles of range — a first of its kind in the mainstream vehicle market. It's quite good, too.
Monitoring software and infrastructure in production, the practice known as observability, is becoming increasingly harder -- not easier. According to recent survey, 69% of developer operations professionals say that their observability data is expanding at a "concerning" rate, making it more challenging to spot anomalies. Meanwhile, professionals are being forced to juggle a growing number of observability tools.
AlphaTheta, formerly Pioneer DJ has come out of the gate swinging with its release of the portable Omnis-Duo ($1,499) all-in-one DJ controller and Wave-Eight ($899) speaker today.
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Tesla's once-leading solar business is in decline, according to the latest figures from its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report. Although high interest rates slowed solar growth in some markets, Tesla's shrinkage came as the United States notched a record year overall; the U.S. added 33 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2023, per estimates from SEIA, a solar industry group. It was a bad year for Tesla solar — its worst since 2020.