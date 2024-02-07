2023 was Louisville's deadliest year for roadway accidents. Here's what we know

New data shows 2023 was the worst year for roadway fatalities in Louisville since 2016.

According to data from Vision Zero Louisville, an initiative started by the city in 2021, 136 fatalities were recorded in the city last year, compared to 128 in 2022.

"There are many high-speed, dangerous roadways ... in Jefferson County that are going to need significant improvements to improve public safety," Claire Yates, director of Vision Zero Louisville, previously told The Courier Journal.

According to the data, there have been 893 fatalities and 4,146 serious injuries on public roadways between 2016 and 2023. More than 450 suspected serious injuries resulting from car crashes in Louisville also occurred in 2023, but that's low compared to past years, Vision Zero's data shows.

According to the data, there have been 893 fatalities and 4,146 serious injuries on public roadways between 2016 and 2023.

Related: Where are you most likely to have an accident in Louisville? These are the top roads for crashes

Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance in 2022 aimed at bringing roadway fatalities to zero by 2050, Yates said.

"Louisville’s stated goals of eliminating traffic deaths by 2050 and fossil fuel use by 2040 are advanced through significant investment in well-designed infrastructure supporting walking, bicycling, and riding transit," the Vision Zero Louisville 2022 Annual Report stated.

"I think that it does a disservice to victims and to public safety when motor vehicle collisions are treated as some sort of isolated incident or some sort of act of God that was wholly unpreventable," Yates said. "It's important to view motor vehicle collisions in a wider context, to understand that this is this is a persistent problem and that there are things that we can do to reduce and prevent fatal and serious injury crashes."

More: Which Kentucky interstate is the most dangerous? Here's what one study determined

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville sets new record for deadliest crashes since 2016