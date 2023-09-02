2023 Madison Oktoberfest coming to Bill Stanton Community Park

Sep. 2—Beer, whiskey and spirits, and food will be in the spotlight at the 2023 Madison Oktoberfest.

The event takes place from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Bill Stanton Community Park, located at 5585 Chapel Road in Madison Township.

Guests who have attended the previous six editions of this annual celebration will remember that it was originally known as Madison Septemberfest. But earlier this year, the Madison Joint Recreation District, which sponsors the festival, decided to give the event a new title.

"We loved the name Septemberfest, but also knew that the name on its own did not easily convey who or what we and the event were, which led us to the new name and our updated logo," said Recreation District Board Chairman Tim Sizemore.

Septemberfest was held for the first time in 2016 in Madison Village Park, which is based at West Main and River streets. The festival stayed at that location through 2019.

In 2020, the rec board announced plans to move Septemberfest to Stanton Park. However, the event that year was canceled because the pandemic made it too difficult to conduct large community gatherings.

After holding the festival at Stanton Park for the past two years, the rec board believes that moving the event was beneficial.

"The Village Park was a great location, but we outgrew it too quickly," Sizemore said. "Stanton Park allows us to have a more wide open space."

This year, a new feature at the festival is a beer hall. Oktoberfest organizers will set up the beer hall in a new outdoor pavilion at the park.

Madison Township trustees created the pavilion by renovating a former chapel that was built many years ago on the property for a Catholic Youth Organization camp.

Sizemore said the beer hall is sponsored by Hearn Plumbing, Heating & Air of Madison Village.

"Basically, what that beer hall is going to do is to pull together the whole atmosphere of Oktoberfest," he said.

For guests who look forward to drinking and eating at Madison Oktoberfest, there will be plenty of offerings to choose from. Here's a list of vendors that signed up for the event, as of Aug. 31:

Breweries

—Darkroom Brewing Co.

—Double Wing Brewing Co.

—Eleventhree Brewing

—Garrett's Mill & Brewery

—Hofbrauhaus Cleveland

—Pulpo Beer Co.

—Wild Ohio Brewing

—Working Class Brewery

Distilleries

—Doc Howard's Whiskey

—Lake Erie Distillery

Food Trucks

—Mary's Urban Kitchen

—Moose's Tornado Potatoes

—Pitmaster Dad

Festival guests will have the opportunity to play games such as cornhole, Jumbo Jenga and Jumbo Connect 4. In the spirit of Oktoberfest, there also will be some German-inspired activities, including: Masskrugstemmen and Baum Schlagen.

Masskrugstemmen, which loosely translates to "beer-stein holding," is an endurance contest associated with Bavaria, which is the largest state in Germany by area.

Sizemore explained how the contest is conducted.

"You fill 1-liter mugs full with beer," he said. "And then each of the participants, their job is to pick up their mug and hold their arm straight out parallel with the ground. You've got to hold it straight out in front of you, and the person who holds it the longest is the winner."

Beer-stein holding contests are a new activity at the Madison festival, Sizemore said.

Another contest that proved popular at last year's event, called Baum Schlagen, is returning in 2023.

Baum Schlagen translates roughly to "hit a tree."

At the Madison festival, the Baum Schlagen "game board" is a piece of wood sliced from a log, which is about 30 inches in diameter and approximately 6 inches thick. The piece of wood is then placed on a table or platform, which standing contestants gather around.

Nails are then hammered a short distance into the wood, so most of the nail is left exposed and standing. Each contestant then takes a turn tapping their nail with a pointed end of a mason's hammer.

"And the hammer continues to passed around in a circle until one of the participants has it knocked all the way flush with the top of the wood," Sizemore said, explaining how the winner is determined.

Madison Oktoberfest also will feature musical entertainment by the band Vinyl Arcade from 4 to 8 p.m.

"They were at Septemberfest last year," Sizemore said. "They did a great job, everybody loved them and we asked them to come back."

General admission tickets to Madison Oktoberfest, which can be purchased online through the evening of Sept. 8, are $40 per person. Each ticket entitles the guest to 15 drink samples.

Online tickets can be obtained through eventbrite, which can be easily reached from the Madison Oktoberfest Facebook page.

Guests also can buy Madison Oktoberfest tickets on the day of the event for $45 per person. Fifteen drink samples will be offered to each ticket holder.

Madison Joint Recreation District uses funds raised at Oktoberfest to provide recreational opportunities and activities for people of all ages throughout the Madison area.