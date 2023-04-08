2023 Masters prize money: Here's a breakdown, by position, of the record $18 million purse
The Masters Tournament purse for this year's event is $18,000,000, up from $15,000,000 in 2022, Augusta National Golf Club announced Saturday.
Along with a green jacket, gold coin and replica winner's trophy, this year's champion at will take home a payout of $3,420,000.
Professional players that are cut from the field each receive $10,000, while amateur golfers receive no money prizes.
Here is the 2023 Masters prize money breakdown:
1st $3,240,000
2nd $1,944,000
3rd $1,224,000
4th $864,000
5th $720,000
6th $648,000
7th $603,000
8th $558,000
9th $522,000
10th $486,000
11th $450,000
12th $414,000
13th $378,000
14th $342,000
15th $324,000
16th $306,000
17th $288,000
18th $270,000
19th $252,000
20th $234,000
21st $216,000
22nd $201,600
23rd $187,200
24th $172,800
25th $158,400
26th $144,000
27th $138,600
28th $133,200
29th $127,800
30th $122,400
31st $117,000
32nd $111,600
33rd $111,600
34th $101,700
35th $97,200
36th- $92,700
37th $88,200
38th $84,600
39th $81,000
40th $77,400
41st $73,800
42nd $70,200
43rd $66,600
44th $63,000
45th $59,400
46th $55,800
47th $52,200
48th $49,320
49th $46,800
50th $45,360
The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes ranging downward from $44,280 depending on scores.
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 2023: Masters Breakdown, by position, of record $18 million purse