2023: From MTG to Tucker to Trump, a year of astonishing Republican ridiculousness

My most-repeated phrase of 2023 was: “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

I said it so often it began to lose meaning, all thanks to Republicans’ admirably relentless attempts to out-stupid each other.

Before replaying a greatest hits list of GOP weirdness and dunderhead-osity (I had to make a word up just to describe it), let me first note that all this ridiculousness – all of it, I tell you – is either inspired by or in service to an evil clown named Donald Trump.

Republicans spent 2023 making sure Donald Trump defines them

That’s the things that makes the sweep of this year’s Republican ludicrousness almost unbelievable. Potentially intelligent human beings, and others, are behaving like line workers at the nut factory to please or parrot a guy who has done nothing but help the party lose elections, a man facing 91 state and federal felony charges who, as of this writing, is fighting off legitimate criticisms that he keeps saying things that sound like they were cribbed from Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., arrives as Republicans meet to decide who to nominate to be the new House speaker, on Capitol Hill in Washington, late Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

It’s like an entire political party has said, “Hey, that guy is running buck naked toward the edge of a steep cliff while setting stuff on fire and shouting crude insults, let’s all do the same thing!”

But I digress.

For Republicans, 2023 started and ended with something dumb

Let’s start with the beginning and end of 2023. First, in January, Republicans spent four days and 15 rounds of voting trying to choose a new speaker of the House. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California endured hours upon hours of “nobody really like you that much, Kevin” before finally wearing his colleagues down and getting the job he always wanted, confidently saying, “I hope one thing is clear after this week: I never give up.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walking from chambers after being voted out as Speaker of the House on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

That lasted all the way to October, when House Republicans, led in part by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a forehead who believed he could become a real boy, expelled McCarthy, sending their own caucus into chaos.

It took three weeks for Republicans to choose another speaker, and by Dec. 20, “I Never Give Up” McCarthy gave up and submitted his resignation from Congress.

What about crime?: Crime in America is down, rudely interfering with GOP narrative that it's out of control

It’s like the circle of life from “The Lion King” if that movie was unwatchable and completely useless.

From Bud Light protest to Vivek Ramaswamy

Moving a bit faster now, and in no particular order:

Republican lawmakers and pundits devoted an unimaginable amount of time being big-mad at Bud Light because the company sent one beer can to a transgender influencer.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

They also briefly got furious at President Joe Biden for petting a dog, and for a while got all sorts of riled up about the president coming to take everyone’s gas stoves, which was not a thing that was ever going to happen.

Near-billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy joined the GOP presidential primary race, causing countless Americans to realize how annoying and preposterous Vivek Ramaswamy is, highlighted by his suggestion that GOP debate moderators should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk.

A national divorce? Election lies? This is how Republicans spent their time.

Speaking of Tucker Carlson, he got booted from Fox News and then tried to make a go of things on X, formally known as Twitter before right-wing nutball Elon Musk ruined the whole thing. Now nobody remembers who Tucker Carlson is, which may well be the best development of 2023.

Biden is still better than Trump: Democrats need to pull themselves together and remember

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene somehow gained power in the Republican Party, despite being a "Saturday Night Live" skit come to life. At one point she tweeted: “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Prior to dispatching Carlson, Fox News reached a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the multitudinous lies the network spewed about the 2020 election in an effort to help Trump look not insane.

A bit of theater fondling and some anti-LGBTQ rhetoric

On the morality front, Rep. Lauren Boebert got booted from a Denver theater for fiercely fondling a fellow she was with during a performance of the play “Beetlejuice.”

VPC BOEBERT ESCORTED OUT OF THEATER

Meanwhile, a few weeks before Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson was elected to replace McCarthy as House speaker, he was interviewed by evangelical leader Jim Garlow and said that because so many high school students identify as "something other than straight," America is “so dark and depraved it almost seems irredeemable."

So he seems pretty nice and normal and everything.

Ron DeSantis continued to be cringe, and Kari Lake continued to lose

When it came to 2023 elections, Republicans continued to lose them, including a vote in Ohio that enshrined abortion rights in the state’s constitution. And in Arizona, Kari Lake, who lost the 2022 gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, continued to lose that same race over and over again as every ridiculous appeal she filed failed miserably.

Lastly, aside from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly embarrassing himself by attempting to smile like a regular dude, the Republican Party’s No. 1 theater-of-the-absurd performance of 2023 has been House Oversight Chairman James Comer’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden for doing … something.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., joined at right by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Every attempt to provide the American people with even a shred of evidence that Biden benefited from his then-drug-addicted son’s foreign business dealings or that the president did anything wrong at all has fallen flatter than a Swedish pancake.

Comer and Co. keep stepping on rakes, getting bonked in the face by the rake handle then shouting, “MORE RAKES, PLEASE!”

Sure, Democrats do some dumb things. But is it really a contest?

Look, Democrats do plenty of ridiculous things. New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in a congressional office building before a House vote on a spending bill and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is charged with secretly aiding Egypt and is tied up in a scandal that involves freakin’ bars of gold, yet the party hasn’t removed him. Biden has continued to get older, which seems like a poor decision.

But in the “that’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever head in my life” department, Republicans are running away with things.

And remember, I didn’t even mention former Republican Rep. George Santos. The mercy rule had to kick in at some point.

