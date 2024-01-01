2023 was Nashville's warmest year on record, NWS says

Nashville logged its warmest year on record in 2023, according to the National Weather Service Nashville.

The average temperature for the year came in at 62.9 degrees, breaking the previous record of 62.7 degrees set in 2016. Reliable records go back to 1875, NWS said.

The news comes as experts report 2023 was also Earth's hottest year on record. While December data is still being finalized, the six extraordinarily warm months in a row that preceded it "locked in" the record by mid-December, Gavin Schmidt, a NASA scientist, told USA TODAY. Final analyses in the weeks to come will determine exactly how much warmer 2023 was compared to years past.

Previously, the world's warmest year on record was 2016.

Nashville remains under "severe" drought conditions, while much of Tennessee is under "extreme" drought conditions. While the drought has persisted across the state for months, recent rainfall has helped alleviate some of the heightened fire risks that come with it.

The next rain chances for the Middle Tennessee region come Friday night into Saturday, the forecast shows.

Want to keep tabs on the latest drought updates? A new map is released every Thursday at drought.gov/states/tennessee.

Monday (New Year's Day): Mostly cloudy. High: 39; Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with clouds moving in overnight. High: 44; Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47; Low: 28

USA Today contributed to this story.

