In 2023 News-Journal reporters wrote stories that enraged and galvanized readers

Some news stories enlighten, some entertain, some simply inform. But the best kinds of news stories are those that have an impact on the community. In 2023, the Daytona Beach News-Journal wrote its share.

So what does a story with impact look like?

Maybe it benefits someone who needs help. Maybe it galvanized the public behind a particular cause. Maybe it even influences new legislation or even sets a legal precedent.

Today we highlight stories from the year that did all these things.

Helping people out

Eileen Zaffiro-Kean wrote about a once homeless woman with limited income who was on the brink of being on the streets again due to a rent increase.

In her story last year she wrote: "For many of Sandra Kissinger's 55 years, the people who should have helped the most barraged her with abuse or failed to catch her when she was falling.

She was orphaned as a toddler when a freight train slammed into her parents' car. Then the rest of her childhood was a swirling nightmare of rape by a boy living in her foster home, heartless parenting by foster mothers and fathers, and a hearing impairment that wasn't properly dealt with.

Sandra Kissinger enjoys the morning sun on the patio in front of her Ormond Beach trailer home in March last year.

Decades of her adult life were spent with an abusive husband, and for a short time in 2019, she was homeless.

Kissinger was in crisis again this year when she found out the lot rent was rising in her Ormond Beach mobile home park. Living off of meager government benefits, she had no idea how she was going to find another $50 every month.

She never imagined help would come from two dozen people she'd never met who read about her plight in a Daytona Beach News-Journal story last month.

Together they're giving her more than $7,100, enough to cover her rent in full for 11 months with money to spare."

A menagerie of animals saved

Jim Abbott wrote a story on the plight of a woman who owned a pet-friendly assisted-living facility with some 100 animals facing eviction, including a 250-pound tortoise.

He wrote: "At the entrance to the now-closed Compassion In Healthcare assisted-living center on Beville Road, owner Shoshannah Tempest is part of a modest welcoming committee that includes a pair of black cats, Mustacha and her brother Camelot.

'They’re a family,' said Tempest, 72, scratching the purring Mustacha on the forehead.

Shoshannah Tempest who is being evicted along with nearly 100 of her pets from her Daytona Beach home, Thursday, July 13, 2023.

For Tempest, that family connection extends to each of the nearly 100 animals that now are the only residents in the 28-bed facility that served for decades as a pet-friendly assisted living option for seniors.

That all changed roughly two years ago when pandemic lockdowns followed by damages from tropical storms Ian and Nicole forced the company into bankruptcy this past fall."

Fortunately for the animals, days later, all the pets found a new home. Including the tortoise.

Once word got out, a grassroots rescue effort that stretched throughout the state was underway.

“We were so inundated with messages that I lost track,” said Rebecca Lynch, president of the DeLand-based nonprofit Poodle and Pooch Rescue who helped find homes for the animals, told Jim.

Chris Gillette, of Florida's Wildest Animal Rescue in Interlachen, loads 250-pound Jumanji the tortoise into a Honda Civic hatchback at the Compassion In Healthcare assisted-living home in Daytona Beach.

“It was overwhelming,” Lynch said. Ultimately all the animals, which included 75 cats, 15 birds, four dogs, a chinchilla, and the mammoth African sulcata tortoise named Jumanji.

Spreading the word about good eats

Food and dining writer Helena Perray has had a measurable impact on the area's dining scene. One story in particular garnered much interest.

The story was the first chef spotlight profile piece she wrote. It received 9,000 page views. But what made it an impact piece was the way it was received by the community and the shop’s owners, Helena said.

The Clayton from Paco Submarine in New Smyrna Beach.

Perray received multiple emails for days after it came out from people telling her that this article was what brought them, their co-workers, and friends to the sandwich shop she had written about — and that the photos she took were a driving force behind several visits.

She visited the shop again, following the article's release, and the owner was brought to tears, telling her how well she captured the essence of her and her husband as people, and how much the article helped the business during their initial opening. It showed her "how much a thoughtfully written piece can help a business and highlight the humans behind it."

A major undertaking

Some stories are more investigative and their impact is about raising awareness of an important issue that ultimately affects everyone in the state. Clayton Park wrote about a conundrum that puzzles many Floridians. Why do there seem to be so few limits on growth in the state, even as larger and more powerful hurricanes continue to pummel our shorelines?

Clayton scoured hundreds of financial disclosure reports and other materials and explored the backgrounds of every state legislator and found that 42 percent of them had some interest in Florida's growth industry.

Signs advertise new homes for sale by various builders along SilverLeaf Parkway at Hutson Companies' massive 8,500-acre SilverLeaf community in St. Johns County on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Connections include a land-use lawyer sponsoring growth management legislation; a homebuilder co-sponsoring legislation on building regulation; a big developer sponsoring legislation that would take away local control of setting limits on development; and a high-paid executive at a giant development firm co-sponsoring a bill to cap the fees his employer pays for economic impact.

That piece was accompanied by a massive sidebar that profiled every legislator who fell into that category and became an essential reference for anyone interested in the growth mindset of Florida's state government.

Potty training and open records

One of the strangest stories of the year was the tale of two Daytona Beach Shores police officers who had briefly jailed their then 3-year-old son on two separate occasions in a desperate attempt to get him potty trained.

While the story gained national attention, it was underpinned by a key public records issue. The two officers got a judge to give them an injunction sealing records about the jailings.

Daytona Beach Shores police Sgt. Jessica Long and Lt. Michael Schoenbrod appear in Volusia Circuit Court on July 17 in support of their petition to keep confidential investigative records related to their jailing of their son for potty training lessons on Oct. 5 and 6, 2022.

The News-Journal and the Florida Center for Government Accountability went to court to get those records unsealed and won.

"It seems that there's, to me, been a U-turn down a dangerous road of darkness and secrecy that was sought by the officers in this case," said Michael Barfield, lead investigator of the watchdog group told Mark Harper.

After investigations, the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue child abuse charges against the officers, citing no impending danger to the boy.

One of the two officers, Michael Schoenbrod, later resigned from his lieutenant's post after two subsequent city internal affairs investigations found that he had violated policy related to treating other officers with respect and conduct damaging department morale.

A railway fuel terminal riles residents

Perhaps no other story this year got people as fired up as the one about Belvedere Terminals' plans to construct a very large fuel depot and transfer station that would move millions of gallons of flammable liquids from trains to giant tanks to trucks.

Reporter Sheldon Gardner wrote: "When Sharon Trescott learned that a petroleum tank farm and rail terminal were being constructed less than two miles from her home in Ormond Beach she was more than a little concerned.

The planned facility will consist of 16 tanks, some 40 feet tall, that will store more than 20 million gallons of fuel and feed a steady stream of tanker trucks.

'It's just something that shouldn't be anywhere near residential,' Trescott said."

Hundreds of people pack the Volusia County Council chambers to capacity for a special meeting to discuss a proposed fuel tank farm people in northern Ormond Beach are vehemently opposed to.

Belvedere has since trimmed the size of the terminal and has said it would be open to another location if one becomes available, according to the company.

Residents said they don't want the fuel facility near them because of concerns about safety, property values, the environment and more truck traffic, among other things.

Protests to the construction of the terminal grew to the point where an overflow crowd came to a Volusia County Council meeting in August to speak out. Concerned residents flocked to more meetings after that, putting pressure on elected officials to act.

The story, based largely on a legal advertisement and worried neighbors, attracted tremendous interest which led to action by the Volusia County Council.

A sign opposing the development of a fuel storage and distribution facility in Ormond Beach rests against a wall at the Volusia County Council chambers on Dec. 21, 2023, where residents gathered for a meeting of the Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission.

The council instituted a temporary pause on development while it works on possible zoning changes to the fuel facility site and other sites with heavy industrial zoning.

The county decided to explore the zoning change after the special session of the Florida Legislature ended with changes to SB 250.

That law had prohibited Volusia County and other counties from implementing more burdensome land regulations because of their proximity to Ian or Nicole's landfall in 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Impact Report: Stories that made a difference in the community in 2023