2023 has one last temperature plunge in store for us. Just how cold will it get?

After a mild Christmas, temperatures along the Mississippi Coast are plunging for the new year, with the National Weather Service forecasting a cold, but clear, weekend.

Low temperatures are expected to dip into the low 30s by Friday morning. While the forecast shows temperatures hovering above freezing along the Mississippi Coast on Friday and Saturday morning, they could dip below 32 degrees, said meteorologist Megan Williams of the NWS office in Slidell.

Residents should keep an eye on the forecast so they can protect plants, pipes and pets if temperatures appear likely to drop to 32 degrees or below.

Coast residents should awake to a warmer morning on New Year’s Day, with a low in the high 40s, accompanied by a 30% chance of rain. The high could reach the low 60s before another cold front descends Monday afternoon, Williams said.

Highs should be in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday along the Mississippi Coast, she said.

The NWS weather outlook shows temperatures will be lower than usual through Jan. 6 along the coast, from Louisiana through Florida.