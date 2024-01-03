2023 was one for the record books in terms of snowfall in Akron and Canton

A Ravenna resident goes for a walk on the 600 block of East Riddle Avenue, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Ravenna, Ohio.

We seem to be making a lot of history as of late.

And the string of historic highs and lows − weather wise − continues for northern Ohio.

The weather book is closed on 2023 and it turned out to break some milestones.

For Akron and Canton, the National Weather Service says it was least snowiest ever.

And that's saying a lot considering weather records date back to 1867.

Just 15.7 inches of snow fell last year − far off the so-called norm of 47.2 inches of the white stuff in Akron and Canton.

Mansfield also set the record for least snowiest year ever recording just 10.8 inches of snow for the year − way below the norm of 38.4 inches.

Youngstown also experienced its least snowiest year ever ,too.

As for total precipitation, 37.46 inches fell over the year in Akron and Canton − 4.11 inches below the norm.

Some 43.53 inches of precipitation fell in Mansfield − 1.04 inches above the norm.

It was warm too.

Akron and Canton experienced its 10th warmest year ever with an average temperature of 52.7 degrees − 1.8 degrees above normal.

Mansfield had its eighth warmest year on record with an average temperature of 52.5 degrees − 2.2 degrees above normal.

Weather extremes in northern Ohio

While it was abnormally warm in northern Ohio in 2023 that doesn't mean there wasn't a cold snap or two or three.

The coldest days in Akron and Canton were Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 when it warmed up to just 8 degrees.

Mansfield's coldest day was Feb. 3 when it hit 8 degrees.

The snowiest day was Jan. 22 when 3.1 inches of snow fell in Akron and Canton and 5.2 inches fell in Mansfield.

Conversely, the hottest day of 2023 was July 5 in Akron and Canton when it hit 89 degrees and Sept. 5 in Mansfield when also reached 89 degrees.

The wettest day of 2023 in Akron and Canton was Aug. 23 when 2.26 inches of rain fell.

For Mansfield, it was Aug. 24 when 2.41 inches of rain fell.

What is the Northeast Ohio weather supposed to be like to start 2024?

Forecasters say Ohio might be in the path of potential winter storm this weekend.

But in general, this winter's outlook is expected to be mild.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says El Niño has taken up residence in Ohio for the winter.

The weather phenomenon known as an El Niño is created when water temperatures are warmer than usual in the Pacific Ocean.

This impacts the jet stream across the country.

For Ohio, this typically pushes the colder air farther north and means a warmer and drier winter.

