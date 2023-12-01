Will 2023 be Orlando’s hottest year on record? It’s a nail-biting race to the finish

Months ago, the odds 2023 would end as the planet’s hottest recorded year were all but certain.

“There is a greater than 99 percent chance that 2023 will be the warmest year in NOAA’s 174-year record,” said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

What of Central Florida? With the month of December still ahead, will Orlando experience 2023 as the hottest year since the late 1800s when city records began?

That was less than a sure bet at the close of November. But that’s only because 2023, with an average temperature so far of slightly lower than 77 degrees, is up against heated competition in the race for the top mark. Competitors are 2015, currently the leader, and, in descending order of warmest years for Orlando, 2020, 2022, 2019, 1990 and 2021.

With that hot streak, the plain data shows this: Over the past decade, in a pattern unlike any in the past 131 years of official record-keeping, Orlando’s winters are becoming distinctly milder, spring and fall are losing the brief bit of brisk they had not so long ago and summers are trending to stupidly hot.

How stupid? August 2023 was incomparable.

It was the most scorching August on record for Orlando, Daytona Beach and Vero Beach.

That’s not all. It was the hottest of any month ever measured for those cities.

For the month, Orlando broke five records for hottest days — and 13 for hottest nights on Aug. 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 20, 21 and 30.

There were a couple of 98 highs, several 99s and a 100 degree day, which, infused with the Sunshine State’s humidity, is next-level stuff rivaling Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a dripping sauna in the Arabian Desert at the Persian Gulf.

On average, a high temperature record was broken in Orlando in August nearly every other day, an absurdly abnormal pace communicating the new normal.

Cities surrounding Orlando have been in much the same boat, give or take a fraction of a degree.

Derrick Weitlich, a forecaster and climate data leader at the National Weather Service, has chronicled and analyzed temperature data for Central Florida since 2008.

“It has been incredible to see this trend of yearly average temperatures that remain much warmer than normal, ranking in the top ten warmest year after year since 2015,” Weitlich said.

Hotter, scientists have been shouting, has far-reaching consquences.

For Florida, global warming is jacking up sea levels to deliver chronic coastal flooding even on nice days, fueling wetter and more powerful storms, and luring unwanted pests into areas previously too mild for them to tolerate, as the occasional winter, pest-thwarting freezes are vanishing.

That’s while the rest of the world also faces, among other perils, a rise in epic droughts, widespread crop failures, unstoppable wildfires, saltwater poisoning of drinking water, fishery collapses, mass migrations of desperate populations that drive crisis and conflict, failures of sewage, transportation and energy infrastructure and all around misery.

“Without deeper cuts in global net greenhouse gas emissions and accelerated adaptation efforts, severe climate risks to the United States will continue to grow,” states The Fifth National Climate Assessment published in November by the U.S. Global Change Research Program.

“Severe climate risks” may sound, to some, less like a warning now and more an “I told you so.”

For NOAA to forecast so far in advance that 2023 will be the hottest year on record underscores how the planet’s thermostat has been juiced by greenhouse gas pollution — and how much of a scorcher this year had been by the time fall arrived.

Not to be overlooked, a current El Nino climate pattern, which comes and goes every several years, also figures into higher global temps this year.

For Orlando, this year has been, according to Weitlich’s tracking, a doozy from the start.

February was the third warmest February on record. March was the ninth warmest March. April was the fourth. July was the third and then, of course, we endured the flamethrower of a month that put 2023 in solid contention for number one.

As of Nov. 28, the record race was a nail-biter.

For the year to that date in 2020, Orlando’s average temperature — the average between daytime highs and nighttime lows – was 76.9. This year, it was 76.7. In 2022, it was 76.3. In 2015, the full-year record holder, it was 76.

That’s right: As 2015 entered the final stretch of December, the second coolest month after January, it was on the leaderboard for hottest but trailing.

But then the climate afterburners for December 2015 kicked in — and with a come-from-behind surge the year took the top spot with an average temperature of 75.6 degrees.

At the onset of this December, Orlando and Florida don’t fit so easily in NOAA’s “greater than 99 percent chance” that 2023 will set the planet’s record, said David Zierden, state climatologist at the Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies at Florida State University.

Remarkably, southwest Florida and the western Panhandle have outpaced Central Florida for hot weather this year, he noted.

But November cooled a bit and “a cool December could derail the record,” Zierden said.

It’s not over until the new year rings in.

On cue, the National Weather Service on the last day of November forecasted a return to warm weather to begin December.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a warmer than normal December for the eastern half of the U.S., including Florida.

“There is still some wiggle room,” Weitlich said of 2023’s chances of becoming Orlando’s champion of hot. He’s estimating at least a tie.