2023 Oscars: MUST-SEE Moments
From Brendan Fraser's speech to Ke Huy Quan & Michelle Yeoh's big night, and epic performances from Lady Gaga & Rihanna, watch the 95th Academy Awards' biggest moments.
The famous Hollywood red carpet may have changed colour, but the glamour was the same as ever.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize winning best picture at the Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. “Whale” star Brendan Fraser took home Best Actor honors. (March 12)
The actor is dad to sons Leland, 16, Holden, 18, and Griffin, 20 with ex-wife Afton Smith
Lady Gaga arrived late to the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet in a sheer, corset Versace gown. She's nominated for Best Original Song from 'Top Gun: Maverick.' The singer also helped out during a red carpet incident.
And not only there, but will play an active role in the ceremony, reports suggest.
Halloween has come early for OG scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis. In something of an upset, Curtis won Best Supporting Actress at Sunday’s Oscars for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She prevailed over frontrunner Angela Bassett, whose work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever netted Marvel its first-ever Oscar nomination in an acting category. Curtis’ […]
John Travolta was choked up as he introduced the Oscars' In Memoriam segment Sunday night, but many big Hollywood names were omitted at the 95th Academy Awards.
Shakira rocked underboob in what looked to be a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, but her performance was all grace and style.
ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars pre-show became Hugh Grant’s undoing. While being interviewed on the red carpet by Countdown co-host Ashley Graham, the Love Actually actor became increasingly irritated by the model’s line of questioning. Here’s the gist of the pair’s insanely awkward Q&A (which you can watch above) : GRAHAM: What are you most […]
Eva Longoria is an Oscars presenter this evening, and the 47-year-old actress deliberately brought the glitz to the red carpet.
It was inevitable that Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel would start the 2023 Academy Awards with a joke about last year’s infamous slap, but he kept his slap jokes relatively light. “Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of a fight just went way up,” Kimmel joked. “We want you to have fun, […]
We love it when the next generation of Hollywood shows up to the Oscars with their parents. This year, Salma Hayek brought her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and the twinning pair made a powerful fashion statement in a sea of pale colors. Hayek wore a gorgeous red-sequin gown that cinched at her waist and […]
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second baby together
The Ukrainian World Congress takes issue with the Academy Award nominations Top Gun: Maverick received.
The four words seem to work—most of the time.
Salma Hayek shares her 15-year-old daughter with François-Henri Pinault
Prince Harry did have family at the event, even though there were no royals.
The couple met on the set of 1996's "Two Much," but divorced in 2015.
Stars including Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Kevin Bacon dazzled on the carpet at the Chanel and Charles Finch dinner ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.
Forever a red carpet risk-taker.