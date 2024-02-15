2023 payroll report: Who were the highest-paid city workers in Boston last year?

Dozens of city employees in Boston topped $300,000 in earnings last year, hundreds of others including Mayor Michele Wu earned at least $200,000, and nearly 10,000 more workers collected a minimum of $100,000 in earnings.

The City of Boston’s Employee Earnings report for 2023 named a total of 25,813 paid workers, with six of the 10 highest earners employed by the Boston Police Department.

There were 65 employees named in the report who earned at least $300,000, 789 employees who earned at least $200,000, and 9,551 employees who earned at least $100,000.

The highest-paid city workers in 2023 were as follows:

1. Stanley Demesmin, Police Lieutenant (Det.): $426,425

2. Haseeb Hosein, Police Captain: $408,826

3. Kendra Conway, Police Officer: $408,593

4. Sean Smith, Police Lieutenant: $402,215

5. John Danilecki, Police Captain: $385,879

6. Jarrod Gero, Police Sergeant: $383,405

7. Mary Skipper, Schools Superintendent: $382,095

8. Timothy Connolly, Police Captain: $381,846

9. Charles Grandson, Schools Chief Strategy & Equity: $381,530

10. Thomas Barrett, Boston Police Sergeant: $363,883

Mayor Wu ranked 735th on the earnings report with a salary of $207,000.

See below to view the earnings of all 25,813 employees:

