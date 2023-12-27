2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Hours, parking, new attractions and more

From the butter sculpture to the delicious milkshakes to the animal shows, the Pennsylvania Farm Show offers a fun-filled visit for everyone.

The 108th farm show in Harrisburg opens Saturday, Jan. 6.

The theme this year is "Connecting Our Communities," which "will shine the spotlight on the innovative people and diverse span of top-quality products that make Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry a national and world leader," according to a news release.

Here's what you need to know before heading to the farm show:

Hours for the Pennsylvania Farm Show

The event runs from Saturday, Jan. 6 to Saturday, Jan. 13.

It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., except on the following dates:

Friday, Jan. 5: Noon to 9 p.m. for the food court only. (Parking is free.)

Sunday, Jan. 7: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The best time to arrive is between 9 a.m. and noon, according to the visitor's guide. The busiest time is between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

Admission and parking for the farm show

Admission to the farm show is free.

Parking in the farm show operated lots is $15. No cash will be accepted. Visitors must pay with a credit card, debit card or a prepaid Mastercard gift card.

Two off-site parking lots are available with free shuttle bus service. They are:

East of the farm show complex, at Elmerton Avenue and Sycamore Drive

North of the farm show complex at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) on Wildwood Drive

What's new at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

According to the visitors guide, here are some new or returning attractions to check out:

Goat snuggling: Who wouldn't want to snuggle with a baby goat? This event was a new in 2023, but it's back by popular demand.

Fitting Competitions: See what it takes to fluff, dry, groom and clip animals to have them look their best. The events will be held Jan. 6 and 7.

Culinary Connection: Visit with celebrity chefs, led by Chef Chris Scott of Philadelphia who has competed on television food shows, to sample recipes, connect with culture or grab a cookbook.

Veggie Decorating Contest: See how creative children can be with produce.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.farmshow.pa.gov.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Hours, parking, new attractions