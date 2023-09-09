2023 poised to break record for days over 110º
Phoenix is poised to break the record for days over 110º in the city.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Morgan Cadenhead went viral on TikTok for calling the process "miserable." But she's not alone.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
Speed through the city as Sonic, explore the massive world of Valisthea, or just go on a family-friendly physics romp.
Welcome to Pilot Rewind, Yahoo Entertainment's flashback series revisiting the first episodes of the most memorable series from TV history. Grab a flashlight and watch out for black oil as we revisit the first-ever installment of an era-defining sci-fi series.
"I have an 18-year-old daughter. I have a 10-year-old daughter. I have a 2-year-old daughter. ... I really couldn't look away," says Hanson, whose all-star recording of Shervin Hajipour’s "Baraye" coincides with the one-year anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini's death.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Unprecedented flooding from extreme rainfall events on multiple continents around the world has left dozens dead and displaced thousands since the start of September.
Amazon has announced "Prime Big Deal Days," a sales event set to take place in October 2023, following the earlier Prime Day held in July.
'This is by far the best night moisturizer I've used,' raved one of 6,000+ five-star reviewers.
X, the company formerly known as Twitter, may not be labeling its ads properly.
The average monthly principal and interest payment for borrowers buying a home using a 30-year fixed rate mortgage in July was $2,306.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
A signature scent is the best way to leave a lasting impression. These are my favorite long-lasting fragrances that generate the most compliments.
From Oprah-approved joggers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
A Starfield player has created what they claim is an “unbeatable" spacecraft after figuring out that the enemy AI targets the center of ships.
'Makes a huge difference with less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
Ionescu broke Diana Taurasi's 17-year record from behind the arc.
Three years after life-saving surgery at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian is taking his Texas team to Tuscaloosa more grateful than ever.
Joe Burrow got paid.