2023 Year in Review: Business and agriculture bring new ideas to west central Minnesota

Dec. 28—WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

— From small businesses to nonprofits to agricultural endeavors, businesses and ideas took off throughout 2023.

While industrial hemp growth has been legal in Minnesota for some time, a lot of farmers don't know how best to grow the crop. Dun Agro hemp from the Netherlands visited the area to talk to farmers about what it is they can expect with the new crop.

The Lower Sioux Indian Community this year explored the potential of using hempcrete to build sturdy, affordable homes and buildings for its residents. Should the process prove to be a valuable investment of time and labor, as each building is built by hand, the community hopes to grow its own crop for use in construction.

After 15 years of not having access to groceries in town, New London residents will now have their own cooperatively-owned grocery store. The New London Food Co-op is a community-driven group which draws on local sources to supply the community with food.

The building

was constructed by co-op members

after five years of planning. The store was first brought up to the community in 2018 at a meeting with more than 100 people in attendance.

Its current membership includes more than 180 members.

Autum Stryker, a 16-year-old from Renville,

started her own business selling mental health and guidance books to medical facilities

across the country this year.

Stryker didn't expect to go into business, but changed her approach after a family member went through cancer treatment.

Stryker has sold copies to hospitals and care facilities as far away as New York City. Her business, Espoir by Autum, has produced books covering topics including cancer, depression, eating disorders and more.

Montevideo has a long history on its main street.

The Hollywood on Main movie theater has been overhauled over the years

to bring the community back together through performances, parties and so much more.

After the movie theater was abandoned, it was bought by Jerry Ross and refurbished. Current owner Ruth Ann Lee bought the building and took over its management in 2011. Lee rents out the space for gatherings and events, which helps preserve the long history of the location.

Now, where trees once grew through the floor and holes opened up, people can kick up their heels for a dance.

As one of the largest turkey producers in the country, Willmar-based Jennie-O Turkey Store played a major role in this year's

Presidential Turkey Pardoning.

President Joe Biden took part in the annual tradition, which has been a major part of the Thanksgiving holiday for 76 years, though it was not formalized until 1989 by George H. W. Bush, on Nov. 20.

The pair of turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, were raised in Willmar on a Jennie-O farm under the direction of the National Turkey Federation. The turkeys will "retire" to the University of Minnesota's College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences in St. Paul.