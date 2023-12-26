2023 Year in Review: A look back on the top stories from the City of Willmar

Dec. 26—WILLMAR

— Plenty of debate took place throughout the past year, not least of all concerning the future of Willmar's city hall and community center. Despite ongoing disagreement regarding where that combined facility should be located, Willmar's city council also made decisions regarding both current and future housing needs of its growing community, and bringing new businesses into the city's industrial park.

The Willmar City Council spent hours upon hours this year discussing potential sites for a new city hall and community center.

The topic of a new city hall has been on the table several times for more than a decade, with the Council stalled on choosing a site and beginning construction. A new community center was thrown into the mix in 2019 when Willmar residents voted in favor of a local option sales tax, of which $2 million would go towards either remodeling the current community center or constructing new.

The first several months of 2023 saw the Council split nearly in half over whether or not to renovate the former JCPenney building at the Uptown Willmar shopping center for a new city hall and community center, an idea first brought forth by Willmar Ten Investors after JCPenney closed in 2020.

The Council in August voted down that option in a split 5-3 vote, and the community center has taken a back burner. In the following months, the Council heard several additional presentations by BKV Group regarding other site options for a new city hall.

The city of Willmar this year

refused to renew the rental license

for several Suite Liv'n properties for violating the city's rental ordinance in regards to poor maintenance conditions. Suite Liv'n owns approximately 25% of the rental properties in the city of Willmar.

Affected properties operated without a renewed rental license for most of the year as the company worked to address the issues. Repairs and upgrades were ultimately completed, and Suite Liv'n received its rental license renewals in October.

During the process, Suite Liv'n in March began a misleading public relations campaign stating that its properties had been "declared Crime Free Zones in accordance with the standards of the Minnesota Crime Free Multi-Housing Program." Suite Liv'n has never completed the program.

The contention between Suite Liv'n and the city staff enforcing the corrections came to a head in September when the Willmar City Council

refused to approve a memorandum of understanding between Suite Liv'n and the city

endorsing the process the city followed when working with the owners to bring the properties into compliance with city ordinance.

At that time, Suite Liv'n threatened litigation against the city for comments made by Councilors and city staff during the Council meeting.

Willmar's new mayor, Doug Reese,

took his oath of office Monday, Jan. 9.

"I grew up in a small town where my parents were business people and served their community in many ways," Reese said. "As parents, they lead by example. They instilled in me a clear set of values — faith, loyalty to family, friends and community, and the importance of hard work, education and integrity."

He told the City Council, city administrator, department heads and city employees he looks forward to working with them all, "to continue to make the city of Willmar the best city it can possibly be."

"To the young men and women of our city, you have the most at stake in the city's future, just as the city's future depends on you. Get involved and work with us," Reese said. "By doing so, you will gain an understanding of how local government works and maybe someday you will sit at this table as a city council member or mayor to all citizens of Willmar."

According to a report completed in February 2023 by

Viewpoint Consulting,

there is an

estimated demand for an additional 1,580 housing units

in the city of Willmar between 2022 and 2030.

The updated report calculated the demand for housing and the types of housing that should be developed during the next five years to accommodate the housing needs.

While population growth is expected among all age groups, it is the senior population that is expected to grow more quickly. As such, the report recommends that 240 of the 615 housing units needed to accommodate the senior population growth be for those 55 and older without the need for additional services, and 375 housing units be for seniors who need services.

Of the 1,580 housing units needed in Willmar, the report calls for a projected need of 415 ownership housing units and 550 rental units.

These needs are to accommodate the projected addition of 2,685 people in the city of Willmar during the 2020s. The report showed that Willmar grew by 820 people in the 1990s, 1,259 people in the 2000s and 1,405 people in the 2010s, according to census reports.

A dispute between the City of Willmar and

City Line Towing

owner Jason Butler resulted in the denial of a licensing agreement in January, and eventually closed-session discussions of a potential land sale for the use of the land beneath the First Street Bridge at Highway 12 in June.

Butler, who owns lots on either side of the bridge, had purchased the second lot — 101 Benson Ave. S.E., on which the former Eid's Refrigeration building is located — in October 2022, with the intention of developing an impound lot on the city-owned land connecting the two lots.

In June, Midwest and Bluegrass Rail purchased

145 acres of land in the

Willmar Industrial Park

, which is the first step in the development of the hoped-for

Willmar Rail Park

.

"This is a culmination of a lot of work over the last 12 years to have a

successful rail area that utilizes the Wye

," said Aaron Backman, executive director of the

Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission

. "People forget the efforts of people that went before us sometimes, and there was a lot of effort to get that

$50 million project finished

. ... This fulfills part of what we were hoping to accomplish with that Wye."

The planned Willmar Rail Park will be owned and managed by MB Rail, a full-service company formed in 2019 to provide rail and logistics in the Midwest.

MB Rail will develop the park and then sell or lease areas of the park to businesses that need rail transportation, such as

Nexyst 360

.

The Willmar City Council in July

approved a 10-year capital improvement plan

for street and utilities improvements, which proposes spending approximately $12 million per year to repair and maintain the city streets.

The plan is for years 2024 through 2033, and includes a 4% inflation factor for rising construction costs during that time frame.

In December,

the 2024 street improvement project plan was trimmed back,

leaving out the mill and overlay projects for several city streets, in an effort to meet that $12 million mark. The estimated cost of the 2024 street improvement project as approved by the council is approximately $17.5 million, down from approximately $21 million.

After a stellar year in 2022, maintenance issues continue to plague

Willmar Municipal Utilities'

two wind turbines in 2023, potentially signaling the end of the local wind power venture.

At the beginning of this year, the breakers in both wind turbines were failing. New breakers were ordered in November 2022 and were expected to be delivered within about four months, but they did not arrive until mid-August.

In the meantime, Willmar Municipal Utilities contracted a Wisconsin company to repair the breakers and get the turbines running. Since the repaired breakers are still functioning, the new breakers are being held in storage until needed.

However, WMU has had difficulty in finding replacement parts for the turbines for several years, in large part due to the company that made the turbines going out of business and the retirement of a technical support expert in Germany.

"If we didn't have the staff that we do, we'd be having a conversation about, 'Is this worth it anymore?'" Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Marti said in August regarding all the repairs needed recently and potentially having to call in outside help to fix the turbines.