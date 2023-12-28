2023 in Review: Madeline Kingsbury's disappearance, death was centerstage

Dec. 28—WINONA, Minn. — When 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury went missing March 31,

a massive search effort was organized.

However, those efforts ended a little more than a week later with nothing to show for it, despite a

$50,000 reward offered by her family.

Months later, her body was found near Mabel in southeast Minnesota.

Kingsbury, a mother of two, was last seen by the father of her children, Adam Fravel. The pair lived together in Winona. Fravel has

said that he last saw her that morning and for months police told the public they did not have a suspect.

Police issued

dozens of search warrants,

including the search of several electronics and a storage facility used by Fravel, in addition to the couple's vehicles.

While police investigated Kingsbury's disappearance, a

custody battle between Fravel, Kingsbury's grandparents and Winona County played out.

Kingsbury's grandparents would eventually be

granted temporary custody.

After

Kingsbury's body was found

on a rural road just north of Mabel, Fravel was arrested and charged with two counts of felony second-degree murder. The Winona County Attorney's Office would eventually add

two felony first-degree murder charges,

as well.

Prosecutors allege that Fravel killed Kingsbury and buried her near his family's residence in Mabel.

Officers noted several slight scratches on Fravel that appeared fresh when police first questioned him. A search warrant showed Fravel had done an internet search for dog scratches on the face.

Fravel has previously denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance and said he was cooperating with law enforcement.

Kingsbury's relationship with Fravel is alleged to have been rocky, with the couple attending therapy and allegations of physical abuse by Fravel rumored by Kingsbury's family and friends. Kingsbury was also dating another man, something known to Fravel, according to court documents.

She allegedly told a friend that if something were to happen to her, it was Fravel who did it, according to one of the search warrants.

Fravel is now held in the

Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $2 million bail.

Fravel faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. If convicted of second-degree murder, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

"(Kingsbury) had a bright future, and Mr. Fravel took that from her," Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said during a news conference in June. "By charging him today with her murder, we intend to hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Sonneman's office has faced criticism, both

from the bench

and

from a legal expert,

regarding how her office has handled issues surrounding the case, including custody of the children and whether Sonneman's office prematurely charged Fravel with only circumstantial evidence.

Phillip Prokopowicz, a former Dakota County prosecutor, is leading the prosecution team for Winona County against Fravel.