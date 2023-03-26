2023 Rochester Top Workplaces: Complete list of all 79 winners
Here is the complete Rochester Top Workplaces list for 2023. Click on the links to learn more about each of the winning companies.
The winners were announced at a special awards ceremony held on March 22 at the Wintergarden.
More: Here’s how Rochester's Top Workplaces were determined for 2023
Large
2. Blossom: Modern Home Care Solutions of Western New York
5. Gates Chili Central School District
Midsize
1. First American Equipment Finance
2. Butler/Till
9. Rochester's Cornerstone Group, Ltd.
11. Optimation
13. Five Star Bank
16. Wayne County Action Program, Inc.
17. FirstLight
19. The Strong
Small
1. Orolia Defense and Security
2. Flynn
3. BMH - BUFFALO MATERIALS HANDLING
4. Dermatology Associates of Rochester
6. MSM, Inc.
8. Career Start
11. Omega TMM
13. RDG+Partners
17. Frontier Abstract and Research Services Inc.
18. GreenSpark Solar
19. Gryska Agencies
20. Campus Construction Management Group
21. Lu Engineers
22. Northwestern Mutual of Rochester, NY
23. Splash Car Wash
24. APD Engineering & Architecture
25. Three Brothers Wineries and Estates
26. Thompson Builds
28. Alliance Advisory Group, Inc.
29. ITX Corp.
30. Brite
32. Triple O
33. Lacy Katzen LLP
34. Velocitii
35. Precision Optical Transceivers
39. Livingston Associates, Inc.
40. Ukrainian Federal Credit Union
42. ENALAS
44. Regional Distributors, Inc.
45. WebTitle Agency
47. Fisher Associates, P.E., L.S., L.A., D.P.C.
48. Family First Federal Credit Union
50. Sunnking
51. Rohrbach Brewing
53. Bene-Care Agency
54. Ruby-Gordon Home
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester Top Workplaces 2023 : Complete list of all 79 winners