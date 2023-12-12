2023 school grades are out! How did your Palm Beach County school do?

More than 60 schools in Palm Beach County were given A grades this year even though the school district as a whole fell to a B, according to school and district grades released Monday evening by the Florida Department of Education.

The grades don't carry any negative consequences for the schools and their funding, but they reflect the struggles teachers and students are experiencing more than three years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Learning loss, student behavioral issues and the upcoming COVID-era funding cliff have led to pressure inside and outside the classroom.

More than 40 schools fell by at least one grade this year: From an A to a B or a C to a D.

Overall, the Palm Beach County School District was downgraded this year from an A-rated school district to a B- rated district. Miami-Dade remained an A, while Broward County schools remained a B.

"Together, we will build upon our strengths, address areas for growth, and rise to the challenge with a renewed sense of purpose and unwavering dedication to student success,” Superintendent Mike Burke said in a news release Monday evening.

Despite several schools dropping letter grades, there were bright spots: Nine schools gained a letter grade and one school, Wynnebook Elementary, improved by two letter grades.

The grades are calculated by assessing student test scores in English/language arts, math, science, and social studies, according to the department's website. Achievement is calculated based on performance on end-of-course tests, statewide tests and other exams.

Schools also may be assessed on middle school student preparedness for high school, the high school graduation rate and career/college readiness, if applicable.

This year's grades do not take year-over-year improvement on state tests into account because Florida transitioned to a new testing system: The Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) replaced the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) in the 2022-23 school year.

The school district as a whole earned 66% of the possible grade points this year, representing an increase of 3% from last school year. Burke said that increase was "notable" given the new state testing platform and the omission. of learning gains in this year's calculations.

Palm Beach County school grades for 2023

A majority of Palm Beach County schools were highly rated. This year:

62 schools that received a grade of A

29 schools received a B

54 schools were rated C

23 schools that got a D

One school got an F

A-rated elementary schools in Palm Beach County

The following elementary schools were given "A" grades this year:

Acreage Pines Elementary

Beacon Cove Intermediate

Ben Gamla-Palm Beach

Binks Forest Elementary

Blue Lake Elementary

Calusa Elementary

Coral Reef Elementary

Coral Sunset Elementary

Crystal Lakes Elementary

Cypress Trails Elementary

Del Prado Elementary

Elbridge Gale Elementary

Equestrian Trails Elementary

Everglades Elementary

Frontier Elementary

Golden Grove Elementary

H. L. Johnson Elementary

Hammock Pointe Elementary

Jupiter Farms Elementary

Limestone Creek Elementary

Manatee Elementary

Marsh Pointe Elementary

Meadow Park Elementary

Morikami Park Elementary

Palm Beach Gardens Elementary

Palm Beach Public

Panther Run Elementary

Pierce Hammock Elementary

Royal Palm Beach Elementary

Sandpiper Shores Elementary

Somerset Academy Boca East

Sunrise Park Elementary

Sunset Palms Elementary

Timber Trace Elementary

Waters Edge Elementary

Wellington Elementary

Whispering Pines Elementary

Wynnebrook Elementary

A-rated middle schools in Palm Beach County

Here are the highest performing middle schools in the 2023 school grades:

Bak Middle School of the Arts

Don Estridge High Tech Middle

Eagles Landing Middle

Emerald Cove Middle

Independence Middle

Loggers' Run Community Middle

Omni Middle

Osceola Creek Middle

Polo Park Middle

Somerset Academy Boca Middle

Wellington Landings

Western Pines Community Middle

Woodlands Middle

A-rated high schools in Palm Beach County:

Here are the high schools that got the highest grades in 2023:

Alexander W Dreyfoos Junior School of the Arts

Boca Raton High

Inlet Grove High

Jupiter High

Park Vista High

Somerset Academy Canyons High

South Tech Academy

Spanish River High

Suncoast High

Wellington High

West Boca Raton High

Three high schools received "incomplete" grades this year because not enough students were tested: Palm Beach Lakes High, Glades Central and Slam Academy High School.

