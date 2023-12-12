2023 school grades are out! How did your Palm Beach County school do?
More than 60 schools in Palm Beach County were given A grades this year even though the school district as a whole fell to a B, according to school and district grades released Monday evening by the Florida Department of Education.
The grades don't carry any negative consequences for the schools and their funding, but they reflect the struggles teachers and students are experiencing more than three years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Learning loss, student behavioral issues and the upcoming COVID-era funding cliff have led to pressure inside and outside the classroom.
More than 40 schools fell by at least one grade this year: From an A to a B or a C to a D.
Overall, the Palm Beach County School District was downgraded this year from an A-rated school district to a B- rated district. Miami-Dade remained an A, while Broward County schools remained a B.
"Together, we will build upon our strengths, address areas for growth, and rise to the challenge with a renewed sense of purpose and unwavering dedication to student success,” Superintendent Mike Burke said in a news release Monday evening.
Despite several schools dropping letter grades, there were bright spots: Nine schools gained a letter grade and one school, Wynnebook Elementary, improved by two letter grades.
The grades are calculated by assessing student test scores in English/language arts, math, science, and social studies, according to the department's website. Achievement is calculated based on performance on end-of-course tests, statewide tests and other exams.
Schools also may be assessed on middle school student preparedness for high school, the high school graduation rate and career/college readiness, if applicable.
This year's grades do not take year-over-year improvement on state tests into account because Florida transitioned to a new testing system: The Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) replaced the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) in the 2022-23 school year.
The school district as a whole earned 66% of the possible grade points this year, representing an increase of 3% from last school year. Burke said that increase was "notable" given the new state testing platform and the omission. of learning gains in this year's calculations.
For the breakdown of school grades across the state, see the Florida Department of Education website.
Palm Beach County school grades for 2023
A majority of Palm Beach County schools were highly rated. This year:
62 schools that received a grade of A
29 schools received a B
54 schools were rated C
23 schools that got a D
One school got an F
Want to know how an individual Palm Beach County school performed?
Use the table below to see each school's grade this year and compare it with 2022.
A-rated elementary schools in Palm Beach County
The following elementary schools were given "A" grades this year:
Acreage Pines Elementary
Beacon Cove Intermediate
Ben Gamla-Palm Beach
Binks Forest Elementary
Blue Lake Elementary
Calusa Elementary
Coral Reef Elementary
Coral Sunset Elementary
Crystal Lakes Elementary
Cypress Trails Elementary
Del Prado Elementary
Elbridge Gale Elementary
Equestrian Trails Elementary
Everglades Elementary
Frontier Elementary
Golden Grove Elementary
H. L. Johnson Elementary
Hammock Pointe Elementary
Jupiter Farms Elementary
Limestone Creek Elementary
Manatee Elementary
Marsh Pointe Elementary
Meadow Park Elementary
Morikami Park Elementary
Palm Beach Gardens Elementary
Palm Beach Public
Panther Run Elementary
Pierce Hammock Elementary
Royal Palm Beach Elementary
Sandpiper Shores Elementary
Somerset Academy Boca East
Sunrise Park Elementary
Sunset Palms Elementary
Timber Trace Elementary
Waters Edge Elementary
Wellington Elementary
Whispering Pines Elementary
Wynnebrook Elementary
A-rated middle schools in Palm Beach County
Here are the highest performing middle schools in the 2023 school grades:
Bak Middle School of the Arts
Don Estridge High Tech Middle
Eagles Landing Middle
Emerald Cove Middle
Independence Middle
Loggers' Run Community Middle
Omni Middle
Osceola Creek Middle
Polo Park Middle
Somerset Academy Boca Middle
Wellington Landings
Western Pines Community Middle
Woodlands Middle
A-rated high schools in Palm Beach County:
Here are the high schools that got the highest grades in 2023:
Alexander W Dreyfoos Junior School of the Arts
Boca Raton High
Inlet Grove High
Jupiter High
Park Vista High
Somerset Academy Canyons High
South Tech Academy
Spanish River High
Suncoast High
Wellington High
West Boca Raton High
Three high schools received "incomplete" grades this year because not enough students were tested: Palm Beach Lakes High, Glades Central and Slam Academy High School.
