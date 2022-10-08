2023 Tax Updates: What Changes Can You Expect in the New Year?

Vance Cariaga
·4 min read
RichVintage / Getty Images
RichVintage / Getty Images

Every year brings something new to U.S income taxes, and 2023 will be no different. Typically, federal income tax brackets and standard deduction amounts are among the items adjusted annually for cost-of-living increases, according to Thomson Reuters. These adjustments reflect the average Consumer Price Index for All-Urban Customers for the 12-month period ending the previous August 31.

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club

Soaring inflation in 2022 means you will see a bigger-than-usual spike in the 2023 tax code. Bloomberg Tax projects that inflation-adjusted amounts will increase by roughly 7.1% from 2022 — more than double the previous year’s 3% gain.

According to both Bloomberg Tax and Thomson Reuters, the standard deduction for married taxpayers filing jointly in 2023 is projected to be $27,700, up from $25,900 in 2022. Single taxpayers and married taxpayers filing separately will see the standard deduction rise to $13,850 in 2023 from $12,950 in 2022. Heads of households will see the standard deduction rise to $20,800 in 2023 from $19,400 in 2022.

The additional standard deduction for blind people and senior citizens will be $1,500 for married taxpayers and $1,850 for singles and heads of household in 2023.

For an individual who can be claimed as a dependent on another’s return, the basic standard deduction for 2023 will be either $1,250 (vs. $1,150 in 2022) or $400 plus the individual’s earned income (unchanged from 2022), whichever is greater. However, the standard deduction can’t exceed the regular standard deduction for that individual.

Tax brackets are also expected to see a big change in 2023. For individual taxpayers and married separate filers, these are the projected tax brackets for 2023:

  • Earnings of $11,000 or less: 10%

  • Earnings of $11,001-$44,725: $1,100 plus 12% of the amount over $11,000

  • Earnings of $44,726-$95,375: $5,147 plus 22% of the amount over $44,275

  • Earnings of $95,376-$182,100: $16,290 plus 24% of the amount over $95,375

  • Earnings of $182,101-$231,250: $37,104 plus 32% of the amount over $182,100

  • Earnings of $231,251-$578,125: $52,832 plus 35% of the amount over $231,250

  • Earnings of $578,126 or higher: $174,238.25 plus 37% of the amount over $578,125

For married taxpayers filing separately, the brackets are expected to be the same as for single filers except at the highest brackets:

  • Earnings of $231,251 to $346,875: $52,832.00 plus 35% of the amount over $231,250

  • Earnings of $346,876 or higher: $93,300.75 plus 37% of the amount over $346,875

For married taxpayers filing jointly and surviving spouses, these are the projected 2023 tax brackets:

  • Earnings of $22,000 or less: 10% of taxable income

  • Earnings of $22,001-$89,450: $2,200 plus 12% of the amount over $22,000

  • Earnings of $89,451-$190,750: $10,294 plus 22% of the amount over $89,450

  • Earnings of $190,751-$364,200: $32,580 plus 24% of the amount over $190,750

  • Earnings of $364,201-$462,500: $74,208 plus 32% of the amount over $364,200

  • Earnings of $462,501-$693,750: $105,664 plus 35% of the amount over $462,500

  • Earnings of $693,751 or higher: $186,601.50 plus 37% of the amount over $693,750

There will also be new 2023 brackets for individual taxpayers filing as heads of household.

Similarly, capital gains tax brackets will widen in 2023. Short-term capital gains rates for assets held less than a year are the same as the income tax rates. For long-term capital gain rates, what you pay depends on your taxable income.

For 2023, the 0% capital gains rate applies to adjusted net capital gains of up to $44,625 for single filers and married taxpayers filing separately (vs. $41,675 in 2022). For joint returns and surviving spouses, the 0% rate applies to adjusted net capital gains of up to $89,250 (vs. $83,350 in 2022).

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?
Explore: Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

The 15% capital gains tax rate applies to adjusted net capital gains over the amount subject to the 0% rate, and then up to $553,850 for joint returns and surviving spouses (vs. $517,200 in 2022); up to $492,300 for single filers (vs. $459,750 in 2022); and up to $276,925 for married taxpayers filing separately (vs. $258,600 in 2022).

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2023 Tax Updates: What Changes Can You Expect in the New Year?

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Fall 2022

    During the past few years, millions of Americans have received stimulus checks to help with the economic downturn due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with prices rising on everything from eggs to...

  • I'm Over 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite?

    I'm over age 72. What can I do about avoiding the required minimum distribution (RMD) tax bite? I have a steady stream of other income. -Bernie Tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k)s and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), are potentially great … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Inflation Relief Checks: Are Payments Coming to Your State?

    Inflation is still high, and consumer prices continue to steadily increase. Fortunately, some individual states are providing relief in the form of inflation relief checks. Learn: Why Does the Fed...

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap, now trades at a price of about $1,360. After all, less than 12 months ago, Ethereum touched an all-time-high of $4,892. For Ethereum to retrace the path back to $5,000, a few key things will need to happen over the next 12 to 24 months.

  • The Three Worst-Performing REITs Of The Year

    Three major real estate investment trusts (REITs) are hitting new 2022 lows as investors unload in the classic just-get-me-out fashion. American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) and Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) just can’t stop going down lately. The interest rate hikes made by the Federal Reserve Board seem to be hitting this sector hard. Each of these REITs already was declining, but the new lows this week are harsh reminders of the steady downtrend. M

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Reverse Split Is a Warning Sign

    Wall Street tends to give stock splits more weight than they should have. Annaly's reverse split, however, might be a genuine warning sign.

  • Tampa property insurer exposed to potentially billions in Hurricane Ian losses

    The subsidiaries of Tampa-based HCI Group, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance and TypTap Insurance Co., hold 26,200 policies in force that amount to more than $10 billion in exposure in the six-county Southwest Florida region where Hurricane Ian made landfall. One estimate places the total insured losses from Hurricane Ian at up to $57 billion, which doesn’t include flood claims taken on by the National Flood Insurance Program.

  • Here’s how much retirement income you can buy today for $100,000

    Lifetime annuities, a kind of do-it-yourself pension that can provide you a guaranteed income until the day you die, have suddenly become a much, much better deal. The pooled longevity risk is what makes them so useful.

  • By Doing This One Thing, Graham Stephan Says Households Are 'Losing' to Inflation

    According to real estate agent and investor Graham Stephan, the average American household has $10,000 worth of savings, but you may lose out to inflation if you keep your money in a checking account. Think of an emergency fund as insurance that protects you if (and when) an unexpected expense occurs. By socking away money in an emergency fund, you don't need to rely on your everyday funds or pull money from other investments to cover expenses when disaster strikes.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Government offers updates on eligibility

    The Education Department estimates about 27 million borrowers qualify to receive up to $20,000 in relief.

  • My Fiancé Makes $600k And I Make Less Than $50k, And We Have No Idea How To Split The Bills

    "I'm recently engaged and having a hard time wrapping my mind around how to equitably share income and expenses. My partner makes considerably more money than I do. He's a doctor salaried around $600K a year. I work in education and make less than $50K a year. How should we split the bills?"View Entire Post ›

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • AMD Stock Is Hitting Lows. Here's When to Buy.

    AMD stock is hitting 52-week lows as it reports disappointing preliminary revenue results. Here's when to buy the chipmaker's shares.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Powerhouses

    The energy sector is the best performing sector in 2022 and for good reason. When the economy is growing and the oil and gas supply is reliable, it's easy to take the energy sector for granted. A heightened focus on energy security sets the stage for a strong oil and gas sector that can grow alongside renewable energy.

  • 2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

    Investors listen to Warren Buffett because of his long-term ability to beat the S&P 500. Between 1965 and 2021, a 56-year timeframe, his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio has logged average returns of 20.1%. Berkshire has also beat the indexes in 2022, with Berkshire stock falling 6% since January versus almost 20% for the S&P 500.

  • Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

    It's impossible to predict when the market will make a full recovery, but buying quality stocks is still in investors' control.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    What do a Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat, and Dividend Contender have in common? Each of them appears capable of showering shareholders with consistently growing passive income.

  • Why I Can't Get Enough of This Passive-Income Juggernaut

    I love to own income-producing investments because that passive cash flow gives me more financial flexibility. I can use it to grow my passive income, make other investments or purchases, or help cover expenses in an emergency.

  • Should Investors Buy Alphabet Stock Before It's Too Late?

    Alphabet recently dipped below the $100 a share level after routinely trading over $2,000 pre-split. The lower price makes the stock more attainable to many investors and offers a great chance to buy Alphabet shares for the long haul.