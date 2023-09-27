2023 TEDx Billings speaker Andrew Lindley tackles mental health in Montana
The FTC's lawsuit against Amazon alleging anti-competitive practices is largely full of things we already knew in a general sense: price hikes, pressure to use Amazon fulfillment and so on. Amazon has also [redacted] through a [redacted] operation called "Project Nessie." An Amazon blog post from 2018 spotted by GeekWire describes Nessie as "a system used to monitor spikes or trends on Amazon.com."
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
AAA study says the average annual cost of vehicle ownership is $12,182. Your Driving Costs study result is up from $10,728 last year.
New York, Austin, London, Los Angeles, China — descended on San Francisco this past week for Disrupt 2023. Startup founders were EVERYWHERE; so were investors. My personal highlights included my interviews with Redwood Materials founder and CEO JB Straubel (it covered a lot of ground, including maintaining a startup mentality) and Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt.
Car insurance companies often use age as a determinant in setting auto insurance rates. Here’s how car insurance rates vary by age.
Contestant Matt Walks proves some prizes may be more valuable than others.
Evans' lawyer also represented women in cases against Larry Nassar.
Netgear just announced a new flagship router, the Orbi 970, that’s absolutely brimming with features. The router supports the newest Wi-Fi 7 wireless standard and ships in a quad-band format, so it also handles other streaming bands like Wi-Fi 6, 5 and 2.4. It boasts speeds up to 27 Gbps and “high-performance antennas” for 360-degree coverage, with mesh satellite devices available for an even larger wireless footprint.
We've driven the Ford Maverick small pickup many times, but finally had a chance to test the Maverick Hybrid's real-world fuel economy. It was impressive.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
The Dodgers' diminutive slugger is about to become the fourth under-5-foot-10 player in MLB history to log a 40-homer season.
The US Senate is investigating Elon Musk's decision to not extend Starlink satellite internet coverage to enable a Ukraine attack on Russian warship near Crimea.
Gannett news outlets are hiring reporters to follow specific pop stars for upwards of $100K a year. Critics want the company to put its resources elsewhere.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.18% this week, up from 7.12% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
In March, WordPress.com owner Automattic made a commitment to the fediverse -- the decentralized social networks that include the Twitter rival Mastodon and others -- with the acquisition of an ActivityPub plug-in that allows WordPress blogs to reach readers on other federated platforms. Now, the company is announcing ActivityPub 1.0.0 for WordPress has been released allowing WordPress blogs to be followed by others on apps like Mastodon and others in the fediverse and then receive replies back as comments on their own sites. It also introduced the ability to add a "follow me" block to help visitors follow your profile and a "followers" block to show off your followers, noted Automattic design engineer Matt Wiebe, in a post on X.
Comfy, breathable and oh-so-versatile — stock up on a few just in time for fall.
Collision coverage is auto insurance that covers repairs to your car if you hit an object or another car. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
Classic car insurance covers the intangible value of your collectible or antique vehicle. It’s usually not expensive but does come with limits on how you use the car.
Here’s what to know about full coverage car insurance, how it protects you financially, and whether it makes sense for you.
Mattel finally reveals a few sales numbers around its blowout hit, the Barbie movie.