2023 is the third-deadliest year in Columbus' history. Here's a look at the data

On 146 occasions in 2023, someone in the city of Columbus died from an act of violence inflicted by someone else. Police classify these deaths as homicides, which are investigated by teams of detectives who respond to scenes, interview witnesses and collect evidence in hopes of bringing the person who is responsible to justice.

Behind every homicide, there is more than a data point. Each victim has a family who has lost a loved one, friends who have a void in their life and a community with more trauma inflicted upon it.

From 2020 through Dec. 15, 2023, 666 people were killed in Columbus, with 2023 ranking as the third-deadliest year in the city's history.

As of Dec. 15, Columbus experienced a 4% increase in the number of homicides compared to 2022, when there were 140 deaths from violence, according to data compiled by The Dispatch. The 146 violent deaths in 2023 remain 29% below the city's deadliest year, 2021, in which 205 homicides were reported.

Part of the increase is attributable to a 257% increase in domestic violence homicides, with 25 reported in 2023. While an additional 16 homicides were reported by police to be motivated by gang or "threat group" activity, 21 homicides are believed to involve members of gangs or "threat groups," regardless of the motivation.

Eighty-five percent of 2023's homicides were the result of gun violence.

Columbus police have identified a suspect and/or made an arrest in 73% of the year's homicides and closed 23 cases from previous years.

Nearly 70% of 2023's victims, 100 of the 146 people killed, were identified by police as being Black, while 23% are white.

The race of suspects fall along similar percentages, with 75% of identified suspects being Black — 111 out of 147 — and 17% of identified suspects being white, according to data from Columbus police that includes suspects identified from homicides from prior years.

A quarter of the year's homicides, 37, resulted in the deaths of someone 21 or younger, including 14 teenagers, ages 13-17. In looking at those identified as being suspects in homicides, 41% of those identified by police are 21 or younger.

There have been 21 teenagers, ages 13-17, who have been charged with a delinquency crime related to a homicide in 2023, according to police data.

More than three-quarters of the city's violent deaths occurred between 3 p.m. and 7 a.m., with 55 homicides being reported between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and 58 homicides were reported on Saturdays and Sundays.

The most homicides were reported in the city's second police precinct. That precinct, which has reported 13 homicides in 2023, includes portions of North Linden and the Northeast Side.

Precincts on the city's Near East Side and South Linden areas saw 11 homicides each. Precinct 17 on the city's Northwest Side and Far North Side near Dublin had no homicides reported in 2023 as of Dec. 15, according to police.

Anyone with information on an unsolved homicide is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

