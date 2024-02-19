2023 Toyota Corolla Cross and Mazda CX-5 Are Heavy Lifters



The era of the crossover is here. Once the sedan was king, then the wagon became the family hauler, and then the minivan. Now, it’s time for crossovers. Naturally, that means automakers will keep finding spaces to throw new models and leverage existing nameplates.

When it comes to Toyota, it’s hard to find a name that resonates more than Corolla or Camry, which makes one of them a perfect addition to the crossover lineup. Toyota’s Corolla Cross leverages the existing love for the Corolla’s legacy, but gives shoppers, well, a crossover.



Mazda

Mazda approached its crossover and SUV naming conventions from a different angle. The company stuck with its alphanumeric system that its customers have grown to learn. Of course, the CX-5 is no spring chicken when it comes to the crossover sales sheet and has been in Mazda’s lineup for over a decade.

On this bonus episode of Quick Spin Talking Cars with the Boss, host Wesley Wren chats with Autoweek’s boss: Natalie Neff. The pair chat about Neff’s time with these two crossovers, and give context to the two models. Neff and Wren chat about the evolving crossover space, the hybrid powertrain in the Corolla Cross, and the consistent styling of Mazda’s crossovers.

