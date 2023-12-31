In 2023, the University of Minnesota Rochester looked to the future

Dec. 31—ROCHESTER — After an eventful 2023, there's a lot to look forward to at the University of Minnesota-Rochester.

This year marked the start of work on a new master plan that will have an impact on Rochester's downtown and the university opened new student housing in a former downtown hotel.

This summer, UMR leaders

kicked off a months-long effort

that will lead to the creation of a new master plan. Chancellor Lori Carrell called it an opportunity to "explore all options."

"What we do know is, we'll be in downtown Rochester. We're committed to doing things creatively and differently," Carrell said in mid-September. "And we want to do that with partners in a way that contributes to the Rochester community."

How that process will ultimately shake out remains to be seen. The plan will be presented to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents sometime in May 2024. The university says the plan will replace the 2014 campus master plan.

Master plans, which have been taken on at other University of Minnesota campuses recently, address questions of growth and interaction with the community. UMR is combining campus planning and climate action planning to align with its goals of carbon neutrality by 2050 with physical planning efforts.

"In Rochester specifically, integrated campus and climate action planning supports UMR's Vision to 'transform higher education through innovations that empower our graduates to solve the grand health challenges of the 21st century,'" the university said in a news release announcing the plan in September. "The Campus and Climate Action Plan will explore options and opportunities including continuing to lease space as well as developing and owning facilities to support campus growth on both near-term and longer-term horizons."

But announcing a new master plan wasn't the only thing that kept UMR officials busy this year. At the start of the fall semester, the university opened a new student dormitory in a unique location —

the former DoubleTree hotel.

The idea was born out of a conversation with Rochester developer Andy Chafoulias, who owned the building, in a meeting with UMR leaders, and what started off as a bit of a joke soon grew into reality at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting ceremony.

All told it was about $8 million in renovations. As of September, the hotel-turned-dorm is home to about 200 freshmen and sophomores in downtown Rochester.

