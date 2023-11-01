2023 Voter Guide

Oct. 31—The Parent Engagement Network is offering a showing of the documentary film "Screenagers — NEXT CHAPTER: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience" at 6 p.m. Monday.

The screening, which is free thanks to the support of Premier Members Credit Union, will be at Boulder's Douglass Elementary School, 840 N. 75th St..

The film examines the science behind teens' emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and what can be done in schools and homes to help them build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety and depression in the digital age.

The screening, which will last about an hour, will be followed by facilitated discussion with a Q&A opportunity for participants. For more information and to register, go to parentengagementnetwork.org.