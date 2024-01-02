Wichita Falls ended 2023 drier and hotter than normal.

End of the year stats showed the city officially received 21.77 inches of rain, which is more than six inches below the normal of 27.89. The average daytime high temperature during the year was 79.6 degrees, which is almost three degrees higher than the normal of 76.2 degrees.

2023 was warmer and drier than normal in North Texas.

Night lows were lower, too – 53.3 degrees compared to 51.3 degrees.

The year 2023 will go on the books as the only year since record keeping began that Wichita Falls received no snow.

The record for wettest year in Wichita Falls goes to 2015. That year saw 47.38 inches of rain, including the deluges that ended the record drought of 2010-2015.

Fast forward eight years and the city and region are gripped in another drought. However, the U.S. Drought Monitor had some good news to start the new year. Wichita County’s drought improved over the past few weeks, with most of the county is now designated as in a Moderate Drought or Abnormally Dry. Wichita County had been considered in a Severe Drought in prior weeks.

The combined levels of Lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo fell half a percent to a total of 53.2 percent over the past week. Wichita Falls water customers remain under Stage 1 Drought Watch usage restrictions.

Lake Kemp, which provides 10-20 percent of Wichita Falls’ water, was 65.7 percent full on Monday.

The National Weather Service predicts a chance of rain during the week, beginning Monday night and reappearing Thursday night into Friday. Daytime highs through the week should be in the 50s with overnight lows from low 30s to mid 40s.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: 2023 warmer and drier than normal in Wichita Falls