2023 Woodward Dream Cruise: Segment 6

In this week's edition of WiR, we cover a $70 device that can spoof an Apple device, hackers stealing Americans' health data from an IBM system, and Elon Musk pledging to fight Mark Zuckerberg in a proper cage match. Elsewhere, we spotlight X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, slowing down access to rival websites; Better.com going public; and TC's impressions of Baldur's Gate 3. A cheap Apple spoofer: Attendees at Def Con, one of the world’s largest hacking conferences, observed that their iPhones were showing pop-up messages prompting them to connect their Apple ID or share a password with a nearby Apple TV.