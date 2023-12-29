2024 is a big year for astronomy in Ohio. Eight events from solar eclipses to full moons

The sun's corona surrounds the totally eclipsed sun in this photo from the Aug. 21, 2017 eclipse made near Silverton, Oregon. Another total solar eclipse will cross the US from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024.

2024 will be a big year for Ohioans with their eyes on the stars.

Each year, the skies graces us with the beauty of dozens of astronomical events — some predictable and annual affairs like the Geminids meteor show, but others are once-in-a-lifetime chances you won't want to miss like the April total solar eclipse.

Here's eight of the top astronomical events to see in Ohio this year:

April: 2024 total solar eclipse

If 2024 astronomical events were a music festival, the 2024 eclipse in Ohio would be the headliner.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, Ohio residents (and the thousands who will flock from out-of-state) will be able to view a total solar eclipse, the first time this will happen in Ohio in over 200 years, The Dispatch previously reported. The path of totality will cross the state from southwest to northeast, passing through cities like Cleveland, Akron and just outside Columbus. During the eclipse, the moon will completely block out the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth.

People within a 124-mile-wide band in Ohio will experience the rare total solar eclipse, crossing the state from southwest to northeast, passing through cities such as Toledo, Bowling Green, Lima, Mansfield, Akron, Cleveland, Springfield and Dayton.

The total eclipse will last for approximately three minutes and 40 seconds and will be in totality starting at 3:10 p.m. in Lima and over Akron and Cleveland at 3:15 p.m., according to NASA projections.

A map showing where the moon's shadow will cross Ohio and surrounding states during the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Take caution not to blind yourself by looking at the eclipse without protection (or inadequate protection). It is never safe to look directly at the sun, even during an eclipse.

Before the event, you will want to find eclipse glasses, which can be purchased at many stores or can be ordered online. The eclipse can also be viewed through telescopes, binoculars and cameras with solar filters and pinhole or similar projection methods.

April 21-22: Lyrid meteor shower

The Lyrids, which peak in 2024 on the nights of April 21-24, have been observed for more than 2,700 years, making them one of the oldest-known showers, according to USA TODAY.

Lyrids are pieces of debris from Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. In mid-April of each year, Earth runs into the stream of debris from the comet, which causes the meteor shower.

The Lyrids are known for their fast and bright meteors, although they are not as fast or as plentiful as the famous Perseids in August.

March 24-25: Penumbral lunar eclipse

While less spectacular than the total solar eclipse, stargazers will also be greeted in the northern hemisphere with a penumbral lunar eclipse from March 24 to 25. A penumbral eclipse happens when moon slides into Earth’s fainter shadow, called the penumbra. This shadow doesn't significantly dim the moon, so there is a good chance you won't be able to notice any difference.

The event begins around midnight on March 24 and continues to around 5 a.m. on the 25th, according to inthesky.org.

Aug. 12-13: Perseid meteor shower

One of the best-viewed meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere, the Perseids are known for their consistent and abundant meteors, which will peak on the night of Aug. 12-13, according to Time and Date.

The meteors visible in the night sky from the Perseids are space debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. The shower is are named after the constellation Perseus, where the meteors appear to radiate from.

The best Perseid performance on record occurred in 1993, when the peak rate topped out at 300 meteors an hour, The Dispatch previously reported.

Sept. 17-18: Partial lunar eclipse

This partial lunar eclipse of the annual Harvest Moon will be visible from North America, South America, Europe, Africa and parts of Asia, according to Time and Date.

The partial eclipse begins on Sept. 17 around 10:10 p.m., peaks around 30 minutes later, and concludes on Sept. 18 around 12:45 a.m.

The event is immediately followed by the Harvest Super Moon, the first super moon of the year (when the moon appears slightly larger in the night sky).

October: New comet could possibly be seen

A new comet could possibly be seen in the northern hemisphere beginning Oct. 11 or 12, when the comet moves up into the evening sky and will be visible after sunrise, growing in brightness throughout October, according to BBC Sky at Night Magazine.

The upstart astronomical event, named Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), which was first spotted in February 2023 during a sky survey in South Africa. There is a chance it will be visible to the naked eye, and has the potential to become a bright naked eye comet, according to Sky at Night Magazine.

Oct. 11-12: Super Hunter's Moon

The October 11 to 12 Super Hunter's Moon is the closest full moon to Earth, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. To observe this, find the moon along the horizon just after sunset to possibly see a slightly larger moon.

Geminids could be tough to see this December with Cold Moon

The Geminids meteor shower is one of the most popular of the annual shows in the sky, and typically peaks on Dec. 14 to the early morning of Dec. 15 before sunrise.

Unfortunately, the best time to see the Geminids is when it peaks during a new moon (which it did in 2023), and in 2024, sky watchers can expect to see a nearly full Cold Moon in the sky when the meteors peak on Dec. 14, according to Time and Date.

The Geminids shower first appeared in the mid-1800s, but have only grown more prominent and intense since. The Geminids come from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon (or possibly a "rock comet"), according to NASA. Due to the mineral composition of the meteors, they often emit a streak that appears yellow or green.

