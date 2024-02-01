2024 Black History Month events in the Triangle: Live music, movies, trivia and more

The 2024 Black History Month theme is “African Americans and the Arts.” The Triangle has long been a home of numerous key Black and African American contributors to the visual arts, music, cultural movements, and history.

To help celebrate the impact of Black history, we’ve put together a list of events taking place all across the Triangle.

If you see something we missed that we should include, let us know by emailing ask@newsobserver.com.

Whenever possible, please check the website for each event or venue prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates for outdoor events.

Black History Month library programs

There are 100+ Black History Month activities at libraries across the Triangle. Here’s how to find library programs for all ages in Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties:

▪ Wake County: Visit wakegov.com/events and filter the event category to “Black Brilliance.” Wake libraries in Cary, Apex, Raleigh and surrounding towns are offering events with Black authors, crafters, historians and more. Find events such as childrens’ storytime, movie screenings and trainings.

▪ Durham County: Visit durhamcountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar and search “Black History.” The Durham library is offering a movie screening, scavenger hunt and teen trivia night.

▪ Orange County: Visit orangecountync.librarycalendar.com/events/ and search “Black.” Events include the “Black Church Roots” display and film screenings, a book discussion with free lunch, and children’s activities.





▪ Chatham County: Find library events at chathamcountync.gov, which include film screenings and author events.

Jalyn Hall, left, plays Emmet Till and Danielle Deadwyler is Mamie Till Bradley in the acclaimed 2022 film, “Till.” There are several screenings of the film in the Triangle during Black History Month. MGM/Entertainment Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS

Black History Month films

▪ Feb. 2: “Till,” 6 p.m., Seymour Senior Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Info: visitchapelhill.org

▪ Feb. 17: “Love and Basketball,” 2 p.m., The Cary Theatre, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary. Info: thecarytheater.com

▪ Feb. 23: “RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé,” 7:30 p.m., The Cary Theater, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary. Info: thecarytheater.com

▪ Feb. 23: “Till,” 7 p.m., Holly Springs Cultural Center, 200 W. Ballentine St., Holly Springs. Info: hollyspringsnc.gov

▪ Feb. 24: “Black Is the Color: A History of African American Art,” 11 a.m., The Cary Theatre, 122 E. Chatham Street, Cary. Info: thecarytheater.com

▪ Feb. 24: “The Little Mermaid (2023),“ 10 a.m., Holly Springs Cultural Center, 200 W. Ballentine St., Holly Springs. Info: hollyspringsnc.gov

▪ Feb. 24: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” 2 p.m., Holly Springs Cultural Center, 200 W. Ballentine St., Holly Springs. Info: hollyspringsnc.gov

Black History Month events by date

THURSDAY, FEB. 1

▪ Personal History Workshop for Seniors (Raleigh): Local seniors ages 55+ are asked to share and present their personal history for Black History Month. Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh Time: 11 a.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

▪ “Confronting Change” exhibit: The Carolina Theatre of Durham invites visitors to explore an exhibit on the venue’s roots as a desegregated theater. The exhibit “acknowledges the role the theater played in the Civil Rights Movement and honors those who took part in desegregating the theater,” the theater says. On Feb. 1, there will be a free screening at 7 p.m. of the documentary “February One” about the Greensboro sit-in participants. The African American dance company StepAfrika! performs Feb. 9. Location: Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Time: Self-guided tours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Guided tours are also available for groups of 25 or more when arranged in advance. All tours are free. Info: carolinatheatre.org

In the “Confronting Change” exhibit, the Carolina Theatre of Durham “acknowledges the role the theater played in the Civil Rights Movement and honors those who took part in desegregating the theater.” Visitors are welcome to take self-guided tours through the month of February. courtesy of Carolina Theatre of Durham Inc.

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

▪ First Watch & Melanated Wine Trip (Carrboro/Durham): Group tour for adults (50 and older) starting with brunch at First Watch restaurant in Durham and then a visit to Durham’s first Black-owned winery, Melanated Wine. Registration needed. Cost: $22 Location: Meet at Town Commons Parking Lot, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro Time: 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info and registration: carrboronc.gov

▪ Walk and Groove at Chavis Indoor Track (Raleigh): From the event site: “Get moving to your favorite old-school tunes. When you come to walk, be sure to enter your name into our raffles.” Free. Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh Time: 10 a.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

▪ Black History Month Movie Night (Chapel Hill): Screening of the film “Till” (2022), depicting the story of Emmett Till’s mother’s fight for justice after the brutal murder of her 14-year-old son. Location: Seymour Senior Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Info: visitchapelhill.org

▪ Blackfuturism: a full color spectrum of blackness (Hillsborough): This group art show exclusively featuring local Black artists will run the full month of February, with an opening reception on Feb. 2 as a part of Eno Arts Mill’s First Fridays at the Mill. Location: 437 Dimmocks Mill Road #17, Hillsborough Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Info: artsorange.org

▪ A Brilliant and Uncertain Performance: Poet Dasan Ahanu performs original work with a live band. Location: The Cary Theatre Time: 8 p.m. Info: thecarytheater.com

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

▪ Field & Factory: A Look at Tobacco’s Laborers (Durham): A special guided tour highlighting the stories of tobacco workers by Duke Homestead staff. Registration required at 919-627-6990. Location: Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham Time: 11:15 a.m. Info: dukehomestead.org

▪ 21st annual NC MLK-Black History Month Parade (Durham): Free community event with “marching bands, step/dance/drill teams, cars, mascots, cartoon characters and more.” Location: 3501 Fayetteville St. to N.C. Central University, Durham Time: 12 p.m. Info: spectacularmag.com

▪ Living In Color: Artist Exhibit Opening Reception 2024 (Raleigh): “A curated Black History Month artist exhibition showcasing a riveting display of visual art representing the experience of people of color living in the South.” Free RSVP encouraged. Location: The Chapel at Dix Park, 1030 Richardson Drive, Raleigh Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Info and RSVP: dixpark.org

▪ Black History Month Concert featuring Erin Blue (Carrboro): Free, family-friendly concert series featuring local Black independent R&B/Soul artist Erin Blue. Location: Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro Time: 3 p.m. Info: townofcarrboro.org

The 21st annual North Carolina Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month Parade begins at 12 noon Feb. 3 in Durham. In this photo, the Hillside High School marching band warms up before a previous parade. File photo/News & Observer File Photo

MONDAY, FEB. 5

▪ African Americans and the Arts, an evening with Joseph Jordan (Carrboro): An evening with Joseph Jordan, UNC Teaching Associate Professor in the African, African American and Diaspora Studies Department. He will share his work on social justice and how artistic awareness empowers community. Location: Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Info: townofcarrboro.org

TUESDAY, FEB. 6

▪ Poet’s Open Mic (Virtual): Attendees aged 16 and older share poetry and history related Black America. Free. Location: Zoom link: https://townofcarrboro.zoom.us/j/87880418922 Meeting ID: 878 8041 8922 Time: 7 to 8 p.m. Info: Call 919-918-7372

▪ Black History Trivia (Raleigh): Free Black history (including Raleigh Black history) trivia night open to people of all ages. Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27601 Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7

▪ Black History Month Senior Bingo (Carrboro): Free Black history-themed game night, open to community members ages 50+ with prizes and refreshments. Location: Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Info: carrboronc.gov

▪ A Taste of Black History: Lunch provided by a local Black-owned restaurant. Location: Cary Senior Center Time: 11:30 a.m. Info: nccaryweb.myvscloud.com (free, registration required)

▪ Black History Month Walking Tour (Wake Forest): Led by staff from Historic Preservation Planning and the Wake Forest Historical Museum, the tours will include Olive Branch Baptist Church, Alston-Massenburg Center, the newly restored Ailey Young House, the African American Cemetery, and more. Registration required. Location: Taylor Street Park, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest Time: 1 p.m. Info and registration: wakeforestnc.gov

▪ Spotlight on a Scientist (Raleigh): A free storytime and craft event for kids ages 5-12, highlighting Black history through science, with an opportunity to perform a science experiment. Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Raleigh Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

▪ Black History Month Walking Tour (Wake Forest): Led by staff from Historic Preservation Planning and the Wake Forest Historical Museum, the tours will include Olive Branch Baptist Church, Alston-Massenburg Center, the newly restored Ailey Young House, the African American Cemetery, and more. Registration required. Location: Taylor Street Park, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest Time: 1 p.m. Info and registration: wakeforestnc.gov

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

▪ Field & Factory: A Look at Tobacco’s Laborers (Durham): A special guided tour highlighting the stories of tobacco workers by Duke Homestead staff. Registration required at 919-627-6990. Location: Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham Time: 11:15 a.m. Info: dukehomestead.org

▪ Black History Expo (Wake Forest): Free and open to the public, the expo will feature a display of many of Wake Forest native Ronald “Skip” Parker’s antiques and collectibles from the mid-1800s through the mid-1900s. Location: Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest Time: 12 to 4 p.m. Info: wakeforestnc.gov

▪ Future of Black History Month: Celebrating Black contributions in STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math). Location: Cary Arts Center Time: 1 p.m. Info: eventbrite.com (free, registration required)

▪ Hip-Hop Dance Class with Live Drumming: All skills and ages are welcome for a history of Hip-Hop and classic moves. Location: Apex Senior Center, 63 Hunter Street. Time: 1 p.m. Info: apexnc.org/1403/Black-History-Month

▪ United Strings of Color: Performances of songs from a Yoruba folktale and a reimagined storytelling of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Location: Cary Arts Center Time: 6:30 p.m. Info: unitedstringsofcolor.org

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

▪ Family Day: Black History Month (Durham): Celebrate Black History Month with the Blackspace crew at the Nasher Art Museum, including a live cypher, poetry and an instrumental beat set. Location: Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Info: nasher.duke.edu

MONDAY, FEB. 12

▪ Spotlight on an African American Athlete (Raleigh): A free storytime and playtime event for toddlers ages 2-5, highlighting an African American athlete. Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

▪ Celebrating Black People in America, an evening with Kenny Mann Jr. (Carrboro): Free, family-friendly event featuring local artist Kenny Mann Jr. Location: Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Info: carrboronc.gov

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14

▪ Black History Month Walking Tour (Wake Forest): Led by staff from Historic Preservation Planning and the Wake Forest Historical Museum, the tours will include Olive Branch Baptist Church, Alston-Massenburg Center, the newly restored Ailey Young House, the African American Cemetery, and more. Registration required. Location: Taylor Street Park, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest Time: 1 p.m. Info and registration: wakeforestnc.gov

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

▪ Counter History Ice Cream Social: Explore two award-winning programs documenting South Black history. Location: Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex Time: 7 p.m. Info: apexnc.org/1403/Black-History-Month

SATURDAY, FEB. 17

▪ Fusion Family Day (Raleigh): Fusion Family Day is a multicultural celebration of Black History Month and Lunar New Year at Artspace, including art exhibitions, hands-on activities, and cultural performances. Location: Artspace, 201 E. Davie Street Raleigh Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info and tickets: eventbrite.com

▪ Field & Factory: A Look at Tobacco’s Laborers (Durham): A special guided tour highlighting the stories of tobacco workers by Duke Homestead staff. Registration required at 919-627-6990. Location: Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham Time: 11:15 a.m. Info: dukehomestead.org

▪ NC Jazz Ensemble Presents The Future of Jazz (Cary): “Celebrate The Future of Jazz with the NC Jazz Ensemble as they play an array of R&B, soul, funk, pop, and jazz songs from past and present chart-topping artists.” Cost: $20. Location: Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary Time: 7 p.m. Info and tickets: thecarytheater.com/tickets/.

▪ Black Inventors Workshop for Kids (Raleigh): A free hands-on event for kids ages 5-12, where they can “discover the unique and innovative inventions and amazing accomplishments of African Americans” and “create their own inventions.” Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

▪ Diane Faison in “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” (Carrboro): One-woman stage play by retired teacher, actress, artist, speaker and writer Diane Faison. Cost: $3 Location: Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro Time: 2:30 p.m. Info: carrboronc.gov/2978/Black-History-Month

▪ Black History Month Concert featuring Collective Groove Band (Carrboro): Free, family-friendly concert series featuring local Black artists. Collective Groove Band is an NC-based jazz, R&B, neo-soul, pop, classic soul and gospel music group. Location: Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro Time: 4:30 p.m. Info: carrboronc.gov/2978/Black-History-Month

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21

▪ Black History Month Walking Tour (Wake Forest): Led by staff from Historic Preservation Planning and the Wake Forest Historical Museum, the tours will include Olive Branch Baptist Church, Alston-Massenburg Center, the newly restored Ailey Young House, the African American Cemetery, and more. Registration required. Location: Taylor Street Park, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest Time: 1 p.m. Info and registration: wakeforestnc.gov

▪ Stories of the Past, Present, and Future (Raleigh): A free community event for people of all ages to share, learn and record oral histories. Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

FRIDAY, FEB 23

▪ Black History Month Walking Tour (Wake Forest): Led by staff from Historic Preservation Planning and the Wake Forest Historical Museum, the tours will include Olive Branch Baptist Church, Alston-Massenburg Center, the newly restored Ailey Young House, the African American Cemetery, and more. Registration required. Location: Taylor Street Park, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest Time: 1 p.m. Info and registration: wakeforestnc.gov

▪ Sons of Mystro performance: Umoja and Malcolm, the violinist duo, will perform various songs from different genres. Location: Cary Arts Center Time: 7:30 p.m. Info: etix.com

Some of the hundreds of grave stones photographed May 12, 2015 at the 3-acre Oberlin Cemetery near the Village District in Raleigh. The Historic Raleigh Trolley presents a special edition of its popular Black history tour highlighting Oberlin Village to learn about “the neighborhood’s history of community and freedom.” TRAVIS LONG/tlong@newsobserver.com

SATURDAY, FEB. 24

▪ STREAM Symposium: A lively discussion about how to thrive in the digital era with special guests and speakers. Location: Downtown Cary Park, Academy Pavillion Time: 9 a.m. Info: carync.gov

▪ Field & Factory: A Look at Tobacco’s Laborers (Durham): A special guided tour highlighting the stories of tobacco workers by Duke Homestead staff. Registration required at 919-627-6990. Location: Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham Time: 11:15 a.m. Info: https://dukehomestead.org/special-events.php

▪ Jackie Robinson - A Game Apart (Wake Forest): “This performance provides a glimpse of Jackie Robinson’s life during a bygone era of separate and unequal locker rooms, whites-only hotels, and restaurants with only a back door for colored athletes to enter.” Free. Location: Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest Time: 11 a.m. Info: Email dhorton@wakeforestnc.gov

▪ Meet the Heroes (Durham): A “living museum-style,” kid-friendly interactive Black History event. From the event site: “Each child will receive a keepsake for the event with items detailing the accomplishments of each hero.” Registration required. Location: Walltown Park Recreation Center, 1308 W. Club Blvd., Durham Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Info: meetheroesnc.com

▪ Art Class: Create your own piece of art inspired by the artists in the film “Black Is the Color.” Location: The Cary Theater Time: 12:15 p.m. Info: thecarytheater.com

▪ Black History Trolley Tour (Raleigh): The Historic Raleigh Trolley presents a special edition of its popular Black history tour highlighting Oberlin Village to learn about “the neighborhood’s history of community and freedom.” Registration required. Cost: $12. Location: Mordecai Historic Park, 1 Mimosa St., Raleigh Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info and tickets: raleighnc.gov

▪ Jackie Robinson - A Game Apart (Wake Forest): “This performance provides a glimpse of Jackie Robinson’s life during a bygone era of separate and unequal locker rooms, whites-only hotels, and restaurants with only a back door for colored athletes to enter.” Free. Location: Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 Brooks St., Wake Forest Time: 7 p.m. Info: Email dhorton@wakeforestnc.gov

SUNDAY, FEB. 25

▪ Black History Trolley Tour (Raleigh): The Historic Raleigh Trolley presents a special edition of its popular Black history tour highlighting Oberlin Village to learn about “the neighborhood’s history of community and freedom.” Registration required. Cost: $12. Location: Mordecai Historic Park, 1 Mimosa St., Raleigh Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info and tickets: raleighnc.gov

▪ The Ongoing Fight For Freedom: Stories of NC’s Black Veterans (Chapel Hill): A free live performance by Dr. Sonny Kelly, performer, playwright, and CEO of Legacy Heirs Productions, presented by UNC-Chapel Hill Digital and Lifelong Learning. Admission is free, open to the public and recommended for grades 3 and up. Registration required. Location: The Friday Conference Center, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill Time: Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Info and registration: dll.unc.edu/black-history-event-2024/

▪ Black History Month Concert featuring Mary Williams (Carrboro): Free, family-friendly concert series featuring local Black artist Mary D. Williams. Location: Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro Time: 3 p.m. Info: carrboronc.gov

▪ 34th annual Pauli Murray Awards (Hillsborough): “Established in 1990, the Pauli Murray Award is presented annually by the Orange County Human Relations Commission to an Orange County youth, an Orange County adult, and an Orange County business that have served the community with distinction in the pursuit of equality, justice, and human rights for all residents.” Location: Whitted Building, 300 West Tryon St., Room 230, Hillsborough Time: 3 p.m. Info: orangecountync.gov

MONDAY, FEB. 26

▪ Willa Brigham for A Thread Runs Through: This is a meet and greet with artist Willa Brigham and a discussion about her work. Location: Page-Walker Arts & History Center, Cary Time: 6 p.m. Info: carync.gov

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

▪ Our Local Treasures: Lessons & Reflections on a Half Century of Preservation, with J. Myrick Howard (Chapel Hill): J. Myrick Howard, Preservation North Carolina President Emeritus and The N&O 2023 Tar Heel of the Year, discusses how to save endangered properties and why preservation matters in the 21st Century. A reception with light refreshments will follow the presentation and book signing. RSVP at mka@preservationchapelhill.org. Location: Horace Williams House, 610 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill Time: 6 p.m. Info: preservationchapelhill.org

▪ Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen (Raleigh): From the event site: “Learn about the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen through the Heart of the Carolina Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.” For all ages. Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Raleigh Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

▪ Apex Black History: Stories Still With Us Today: Local actors present snippets from Warren Holleman’s play “Forged in Fire: The Story of Apex.” The event also features Middle Creek High School students. Location: Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepard’s Vineyard Drive Time: 6:30 p.m. Info: apexnc.org/1403/Black-History-Month

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

▪ Black History Month Walking Tour (Wake Forest): Led by staff from Historic Preservation Planning and the Wake Forest Historical Museum, the tours will include Olive Branch Baptist Church, Alston-Massenburg Center, the newly restored Ailey Young House, the African American Cemetery, and more. Registration required. Location: Taylor Street Park, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest Time: 1 p.m. Info and registration: wakeforestnc.gov

THURSDAY, FEB. 29

▪ Black History: Share Your Story (Raleigh): Participants of all ages are asked to share a personal story of a notable African American that has influenced their life. Location: John Chavis Memorial Park, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

Previous reporting from Service Journalism reporter Kimberly Cataudella Tutuska contributed to this guide.

Triangle Asked & Answered: What do you want to know?

Have a question about something in our community? The News & Observer’s Service Journalism team wants your questions for our Triangle Asked & Answered series. Reach out to us by filling out this form or by sending an email to ask@newsobserver.com.