2024 Black Owned Northwest Arkansas Business Expo spotlights nearly 70 businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— The Fayetteville Town Center was bustling with activity as the Black Owned Northwest Arkansas Business Expo kicked off Saturday.

“Vendors, music, food, a ton of community vendors came out. We are super excited to have everyone today,” said co-founder of Black Owned Northwest Arkansas Business Expo.

Community members came out for the semi-annual event which started four years ago.

“First time we did it in 2020 we had around 35 businesses and over 400 people came now that we are at number seven lucky number seven we are so excited to see how many people join us today,” said co-founder Sierra Polk.

The expo puts a spotlight on Northwest Arkansas black-owned businesses while providing networking opportunities for business owners.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate and highlight businesses in one location. A lot of the businesses that participate as vendors may or may not have commercial property,” said Polk.

Organizers say the community continues to support the event each year. Hudson says the next expo will be held this August.

