2024 Brown County MLK Celebration: Poster, essay, poetry contest winners

GREEN BAY - The winners of the Brown County MLK Community Celebration K-12 Contest were announced Saturday during the 29th annual event.

The event honors the life and legacy of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 2024 event, scheduled for Saturday at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, was held virtually after a blizzard dumped over a foot of snow on Green Bay.

Students in grades kindergarten through 12th as schools within Brown County and Oneida Nation were invited to participate and creatively interpret this years them of "bridging cultures, celebrating differences." Students could submit a poster, poem or essay.

The first-place entries from each grade group are below and a list of the second- and third-place finishers.

Grades K-3

First place: Ashton Marienthal, Tank Elementary School (Poster)

Second place: Valentina Constanza, Baird Elementary School (Poster)

Third place: Sofia Garcia Rodrigues, Tank Elementary School (Poster)

Grades 4-6

First place: Swaranjana Yadav, Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners (Essay)

"Bridging Cultures, Celebrating Differences"

Peace and equality. All important things that Martin Luther King Jr. helped us realized. Bridging cultures, and celebrating differences, is another one of the things that he did, and he helped. Let's start with bridging cultures. It is like that all of the cultures are scattered apart, and with friendly communication, their bridges slowly start to come together, getting longer and wider. The bridges are what is connecting them all to be one nation together. Now, to move on to celebrating differences. Celebrating differences is like all of us, no matter where we are from, and what culture or background we come from, we can talk and celebrate together and acknowledge our differences. Acknowledging differences is very important. Not only do we get to learn new things, but also grow new perspectives on different topics. This brings me to a concept I thought of. The seesaw concept. It's alike a seesaw, and instead of a person on each side there's a culture. Take white and non-white for an example. If there is more usage of the white culture, it will be heavier. Then this culture is at the bottom of the seesaw and feels settled and therefore safe. All because this part of the seesaw is safe. There are likely more usage of this "safer" part and that keep the "safer culture" perpetuating.

Now, to switch to the top of the seesaw, the more uncomfortable side. The non-white are at the top, feeling more discomforted, and possibly overwhelmed. They could also feel more unsafe. This seesaw concept resonates in real life too. What we want to do is that we want the seesaw to be balanced, both sides of the seesaw are at the same height. And while that can't happen on a real seesaw, we can try and make it happen in real life. This whole concept does relate to bridging cultures and celebrating differences.

Concluding, celebrating differences because we don't want to be entirely, or too much of one culture. It is like we are forced to eat hamburger or pizza for 360 days. We want to celebrate our differences, so everyone has a chance to be proud of something. And not overpowering one thing too much. Moreover, when the seesaw is balanced, we can build our bridges easier, and happier. We can stay true to our individual traditions yet keep broadening our perspective. Peace and equality.

Second place: Ananya Ram, Heritage Elementary School (Essay)

Third place: Raif Mohammad Mahfuz, Altmayer Elementary School (Poster)

Grades 7-9

First place: Gisell Ponce Prieto, Edison Middle School (Poster)

Second place: Ezmirilda Estupinian, Edison Middle School (Poster)

Third place: Madeline Juelich, Edison Middle School (Poster)

Grades 10-12

First place: Jaden Spitzer, Preble High School (Poster)

Second place: Marie McKenna, De Pere High School (Poetry)

Third place: Jace Froehlich, N.E.W. School of Innovation (Poster)

