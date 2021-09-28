2024 Chevy Camaro ‘Collector’s Edition’ Will Be The Final One

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

They've got 3 years to develop it, but it will apparently be the last one of its kind.

While GM has not officially announced plans to kill off the exceptionally popular Chevy Camaro (again), the writing seems to (once again) be on the wall. The newest piece of the puzzle that indicates the Camaro is in the final countdown is GM releasing a Collector’s Edition model, and calling it the Camaro’s last one.

There’s a photo that’s going around that we’re going to just hope is the car, but GM has continuously disappointed us since the weird mid-generation sixth generation redesign of the Camaro, so no one is holding their breath here. What we’re pretty sure of is that the package will be called the “Collector’s Edition” and be the send off of the sixth-generation, and like the Camaro itself.

Like every other special edition Camaro, it’ll get graphics, badging, maybe some accents, but the extent is still unknown. It’ll be limited to 2,000 cars and features on the LT, SS and ZL1 models, with pricing unknown.

Nailing down any further details isn’t feasible at this time, but our wish list would include some serious aero upgrades, more power, and for this not to be the send off for the Camaro, but GM is clearly leaving the Camaro in the cold. Pictured in the lead is mearly a concept acting as a placeholder, but if GM listened to fans, they'd adopt that as the Collector's Edition.

What’s rumored to be replacing the Camaro, which doesn’t sound like a replacement so much as an entirely different car, is said to be an electric ‘performance’ sedan. If GM enters the performance sedan segment, they’ve got their work cut out for them with keeping up with Dodge, and even the Mach-E will be hard for the brand to catch up with, so it’ll be interesting to see the follow through on this one.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.