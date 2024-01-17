In 2024, city councils in Greater Grand Forks expect work to improve event spaces

Jan. 17—GRAND FORKS — Discussions about the funding, design, operations and future of event spaces across Greater Grand Forks will be a big agenda item at city council meetings in 2024, council members from both communities say.

From designing the

new Altru Sports Complex to the campaign for passing a 1% sales tax

increase to fund improvements at East Grand Forks' VFW Memorial Arena and Civic Center Arena, the city-owned venues will be a continued discussion point throughout the year. Sales tax votes are important pieces of the puzzle for these projects in both in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.

In November 2023,

Grand Forks residents approved a continuation and modification of the 0.75% sales tax

that funds capital expenditures at the Alerus Center. A supermajority of voters approved the measure, allowing the tax to continue past the original end date of 2029 and allow the funds generated to be used toward the new Altru Sports Complex.

In November 2024, East Grand Forks residents will vote on whether to increase the city's sales tax by

1% over 20 years to fund improvements at the Civic Center Arena and VFW Memorial Arena.

In 2023, the Minnesota Legislature approved the measure to go to the city's voters. The city had been seeking approval for a sales tax increase from the Legislature for several years. Generally, to approve a sales tax measure in Minnesota, first a local public body must make a resolution and send that to the Legislature. The Legislature then has to approve it before voters get their chance.

Grand Forks did not need North Dakota legislative approval to send its sales tax referendum to voters. The plan simply got City Council approval, sending it to a citywide vote, where it earned 66% approval.

If approved by East Grand Forks residents, the funds generated would go to working on HVAC systems, ADA compliance and replacing the refrigerant system at the VFW Memorial Arena. At present, the sales tax rate for purchases in East Grand Forks is 7.125% — 6.875% of that is state and 0.25% is a Polk County transit tax. The 1% increase would be the only sales tax the city itself levies, increasing the tax rate to 8.125%

In Grand Forks, the sales tax rate is 7.25% — 5% is North Dakota tax and 2.25% is what the city itself levies. If East Grand Forks approves the increase, it would make the sales tax rate higher, but the base sales tax rate is higher in Minnesota, and East Grand Forks and Polk County are still levying less than Grand Forks and Grand Forks County do.

Cannabis has been legal in Minnesota since August. Some of Minnesota's tribal nations, like Red Lake and White Earth, have already begun selling cannabis but most businesses won't be able to until 2025.

2025 is when, according to the state, cannabis business licenses for manufacturing, retail and distribution will begin to be issued. Since 2022, hemp-derived THC products have been legal. Since then, local governments across the state have diverged greatly on how to zone and regulate cannabis in their jurisdictions.

East Grand Forks has had a moratorium

on the sale of cannabis products since July to allow the city time and space to determine how to zone and regulate cannabis sales and manufacturing within the city. But many questions remain unanswered.

"We're still open-ended on our side," East Grand Forks City Administrator Reid Huttunen said. "We've still been waiting and watching at the state level to see which directions the state takes, so hopefully we have good direction on how to govern it going forward."

Unless the city moves to end it sooner, the moratorium will expire on Jan. 1, 2025. Between zoning and the different types of businesses that have now been legalized, East Grand Forks and cities across the state have to amend their ordinances and zoning codes to reflect the legalization.

In addition to planning for the Altru Sports Complex, Grand Forks will move forward with the master plan project for the police department, public health and PSAP services.

For the police department and PSAP, or 911 emergency services, the city is looking into planning for future expansion and where facility needs will be. According to Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland, 2024 will be the planning year and 2025-2026 would be when any expansion would take place.

Additionally, the city will likely begin the process of moving Grand Forks Public Health from the Grand Forks County Office building, where it's been since the Flood of 1997, to the new Franklin on Fourth building across the street from City Hall. That is part of a larger effort the city has been undergoing for several years to consolidate office space both within city-owned buildings and spaces that it leases from others.

The city will also likely move forward with the redevelopment of the old water treatment plant downtown. The new water treatment plant opened three years ago and the old one has been decommissioned since. The building takes up one and a half blocks in downtown Grand Forks between Gertrude Avenue and Minnesota Avenue.

Throughout 2024, Grand Forks will move forward with the expansion of public utilities to meet the new

Epitome Energy Soybean Crush Plant north of the city.

A development agreement was signed between Epitome Energy and the city at the end of 2023, allowing the project to move forward. Construction will likely begin this spring and will be finished around 2026.

"The Epitome Energy (project) continuing forward and the city really taking the lead of the (Altru Sports Complex), I think it tells you in 2024 that will make significant progress," Feland said.